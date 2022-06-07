Bucks County Playhouse One-Woman Show Features First Asian-American Actress to Win an Emmy

Image via CBS 3 Philly

Jodi Long is the first Asian-American actress to win an Emmy Award, an accomplishment worth noting during June’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The witty, talented writer-performer is currently lighting up the Bucks County Playhouse with an original, biographical work. Chandler Lutz, of CBS3, drew back the curtain on the tour-de-force night of entertainment.

Long has an eclectic background to say the least. She’s the daughter of a Chinese-Australian tap-dancing father and a Japanese-American mother. The couple had a nightclub act in the 1940s–1950s and even appeared on the then-career-making Ed Sullivan Show.

As is common in show-biz families, Long was occasionally interwoven into the act. By the time she reached college, it was time to dive into a legitimate study of stagecraft.

“…Going from vaudeville to Shakespeare,” she described.

American Jade is Long’s autobiographical exploration into her identity. Its script is a personal collection of influential stories and their tellers, which she refers to as “imprints.”

Its first iteration was as a film documentary. But Long then adapted it as a one-woman show.

Her history-making Emmy was for Dash and Lily, which ran on Netflix.

American Jade remains onstage at the Bucks County Playhouse until June 11.