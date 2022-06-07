ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eat like a ‘Golden Girl’ at new pop-up diner

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Calif. ( WXIN ) — A new “Golden Girls”-themed pop-up is bringing the culinary world of Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia to life, and yes, there will be cheesecake.

The Golden Girls Kitchen will hit Beverly Hills in July. According to Deadline , the officially licensed homage will be fully immersive and is the brainchild of Derek Berry, who also brought “Saved by the Bell” and “Beverly Hills 90210”-themed pop-ups to the masses.

“It will bow as a fast-casual restaurant with an emphasis on desserts,” writes Deadline.

Betty White’s longtime California home sells for nearly $10.7M

Tickets will be sold exclusively via Bucket Listers and are expected to go on sale soon.

Along with cheesecake , Bucket Listers says the menu will include items such as Sophia’s Famous Lasagna (meat or vegan), The Dorothy: A Miami Style Sandwich, Blanche’s Georgia Style Cookies, and Rose on Rosé.

Tickets are $50 each and come with a reserved seat, a guaranteed window of time to dine, and a choice of an entree, reports Deadline. To no surprise, cheesecake is also included.

