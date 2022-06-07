Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Retail giant Target Corp. plans to cut prices on some merchandise and cancel orders as the company works to reduce its burgeoning inventory.
Retail giant Target Corp. plans to cut prices on some merchandise and cancel orders as the company works to reduce its burgeoning inventory.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0