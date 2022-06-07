Rangers set to host PLAYBALL events this weekend

The Texas Rangers will host PLAYBALL Weekend from Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12.

As part of the weekend’s events, there will be two free camps offered to area youth where they will have an opportunity to learn from former major leaguers.

On Saturday, the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association will host a free clinic for North Texas youngsters at the Youth Academy’s indoor field at the Globe Life Training Center. Former MLB players will teach kids the fundamentals of the game and helpful life skills.

PLAYBALL Weekend will conclude in grand fashion with a free clinic at Globe Life Field on Sunday, June 12. From 3 – 5 p.m., athletes ages 6 to 14 will be able to take the field like true major leaguers and participate in activities such as hitting, throwing, base running, and more with help from Texas Rangers alumni and Rangers Captain. Registration is closed, as demand was exceptional for the event.

KRLD's John Liddle talked with Juan Gárciga, Texas Rangers Youth Academy Senior Director about the impact the weekend will have.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram