'We want to help': Dairy Queen owners hope to offer guidance after Sunday break-in

A Battle Creek couple won't press charges, and instead want to extend an olive branch to the person who broke into their longtime business early Sunday.

Michael and Dawn Vincent, owners of Dairy Queen at 283 Main St. in the Post Addition neighborhood, said they learned of the break-in Sunday when they arrived at the establishment to find multiple drawers open. They declined to say exactly what was taken.

Security cameras at the business revealed a person, appearing to be a young man in his teens or early 20s, climbed through an unlocked service window at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

While the Vincents reported no damage, they'd still like to connect with the young man with the idea of offering him some guidance.

"No police. No questions. Let's sit down and talk about how we could help you and fix the road you're on," the couple wrote on their business' Facebook page Monday. "If anyone knows this young man, please contact me and help us help him."

The post had been shared more than 600 times as of Tuesday afternoon.

"We want to help somebody out if they have issues or a problem, we want to guide them in the right direction," Michael Vincent said Tuesday. "Sometimes people just don’t give someone the opportunity to have that."

The Dairy Queen location has been in Michael Vincent's family for decades. His grandparents owned it for 25 years and turned it over to his parents for another quarter century before Michael and his wife Dawn took ownership in 2008.

The Vincents suffered a previous break-in at the business about 10 years ago. At the time, they chose to file charges but ultimately "it didn’t make us feel any better and it didn’t do anything for the guy," Dawn Vincent said.

While reviewing the security footage Sunday, she was initially upset about the break-in, she said. But then she remembered reading about another business owner who offered an olive branch instead of pursuing legal action. The story struck a chord with her and the couple decided to do the same.

"The neighborhood’s been good to us, it really has. We’ve been here a lot of years and the neighbors watch out for us and help us as much as they can and the best way that we could give back to the neighborhood is to just give this kid a second chance," Dawn Vincent said. "Whether he’s 22 or 14 or 12, if we can offer a stepping stone to a better path then that’s certainly what we want to do."

Vincent wants the person to know the offer is genuine and not a "trap." She says she has no ill-will or bad intentions; she just wants to sit down and have a conversation.

"We’ve all been there, right? Maybe not to this extreme, but we’ve all been in situations that probably were the (result) of maybe the wrong choice and we’ve had that one person that pushed us in the other direction," Vincent said. "If we can do that for somebody else, that’s all we want."

