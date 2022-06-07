ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Battle Creek Enquirer

'We want to help': Dairy Queen owners hope to offer guidance after Sunday break-in

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120Zj9_0g3NTJXG00

A Battle Creek couple won't press charges, and instead want to extend an olive branch to the person who broke into their longtime business early Sunday.

Michael and Dawn Vincent, owners of Dairy Queen at 283 Main St. in the Post Addition neighborhood, said they learned of the break-in Sunday when they arrived at the establishment to find multiple drawers open. They declined to say exactly what was taken.

Security cameras at the business revealed a person, appearing to be a young man in his teens or early 20s, climbed through an unlocked service window at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

While the Vincents reported no damage, they'd still like to connect with the young man with the idea of offering him some guidance.

"No police. No questions. Let's sit down and talk about how we could help you and fix the road you're on," the couple wrote on their business' Facebook page Monday. "If anyone knows this young man, please contact me and help us help him."

The post had been shared more than 600 times as of Tuesday afternoon.

"We want to help somebody out if they have issues or a problem, we want to guide them in the right direction," Michael Vincent said Tuesday. "Sometimes people just don’t give someone the opportunity to have that."

The Dairy Queen location has been in Michael Vincent's family for decades. His grandparents owned it for 25 years and turned it over to his parents for another quarter century before Michael and his wife Dawn took ownership in 2008.

The Vincents suffered a previous break-in at the business about 10 years ago. At the time, they chose to file charges but ultimately "it didn’t make us feel any better and it didn’t do anything for the guy," Dawn Vincent said.

While reviewing the security footage Sunday, she was initially upset about the break-in, she said. But then she remembered reading about another business owner who offered an olive branch instead of pursuing legal action. The story struck a chord with her and the couple decided to do the same.

"The neighborhood’s been good to us, it really has. We’ve been here a lot of years and the neighbors watch out for us and help us as much as they can and the best way that we could give back to the neighborhood is to just give this kid a second chance," Dawn Vincent said. "Whether he’s 22 or 14 or 12, if we can offer a stepping stone to a better path then that’s certainly what we want to do."

Vincent wants the person to know the offer is genuine and not a "trap." She says she has no ill-will or bad intentions; she just wants to sit down and have a conversation.

"We’ve all been there, right? Maybe not to this extreme, but we’ve all been in situations that probably were the (result) of maybe the wrong choice and we’ve had that one person that pushed us in the other direction," Vincent said. "If we can do that for somebody else, that’s all we want."

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-501-5661. Follow him on Twitter: G_SteeleBC

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: 'We want to help': Dairy Queen owners hope to offer guidance after Sunday break-in

Comments / 3

Related
wtvbam.com

Bronson Police tell local residents to be aware of phone scammers

BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Police Department is warning residents to be aware of phone scams which are popping up in our area. They were informed by a resident this week they had gotten a call from a “Susan Butler” who claimed to be from the Bronson Police Department but they don’t have an employee with such a name.
BRONSON, MI
WILX-TV

‘Justice was served’ -- Lansing woman sentenced in fatal Jackson County shooting

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Mackenzie Lynn Quarrels was sentenced in her role in a 2021 fatal Jackson County shooting. Krashawna Emond Walker, a 25-year-old resident of Jackson, was fatally shot in Summit Township on March 20, 2021. She was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, where she died from her injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Queen
WILX-TV

19-year-old arrested in Walmart stabbing had tether

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Lansing Township Police were driving to a Walmart parking lot Thursday to respond to reports of a fight, they received a dire update. The dispatcher told responding officers that one of the people involved in the fight had stabbed the other. Upon arrival officers located...
LANSING, MI
103.3 WKFR

Grand Rapids Police Officer Lodged In Calhoun County Jail

The Calhoun County Office of the Sheriff has confirmed that Christopher Schurr, the Grand Rapids police officer charged in the officer-involved shooting of Patrick Lyoya, is currently an inmate at the Calhoun County Jail. Sheriff Steve Hinkley said, in a statement released Thursday evening,. "At the request of the Kent...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek Police Justified In Officer-Related Shooting

Calhoun County Prosecuting Attorney David Gilbert has determined that the use of deadly force, by two Battle Creek Police officers, was justified in an officer-involved shooting on December, 15th of 2021. Sgt. Chad Fickle and Detective Brandin Huggett responded to Summit Pointe First Step, a crisis center located in the...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

GRPD: Body of man found in SE Grand Rapids identified, died of homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The identity of a body found in southeast Grand Rapids Tuesday has been identified. Police say the body was found near Horton Avenue and Alger Street. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 69-year-old Richard John Jekel died as a result of homicide, citing an autopsy conducted by the Kent County Medical Examiner.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Saginaw News

Nosebleeds, headaches, rashes: Michigan farmworkers sue greenhouse over alleged pesticide exposure

YPSILANTI, MI – Three farmworkers suing a large Michigan greenhouse say they were exposed to harmful chemicals while harvesting crops and faced a deceptive bonus program. Plaintiffs Benjamin Lopez, Oscar Carlos Lopez Ramirez and Ramona Reyes Saucedo filed a class-action lawsuit against their former employers Mastronardi Produce and Coldwater-based Maroa Farms in federal court on June 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Traffic stops view poppies in bloom

This newly constructed home on County Road 653, north of 52nd Avenue, Paw Paw, saw traffic stop and take photos during the past week of the field of poppies that had been planted earlier and were in full bloom. Courier-Leader photo/Paul Garrod.
PAW PAW, MI
WLNS

Woman sentenced in Lansing arson killings

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the correct year of the incident, alongside correcting an error regarding Williams’ alleged involvement with the children’s uncle. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Abbiena Williams has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for causing a deadly fire that killed three people. Williams was arrested for setting […]
LANSING, MI
wkzo.com

16-year-old shot in Kalamazoo last night, but is not cooperating with police to find the shooter

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 16-year-old from Kalamazoo suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in an incident Thursday evening. According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers were dispatched just before 9:00 p.m. to the 1000 block of Interfaith Blvd for a report of a subject shot. When they arrived, they located the victim who was suffering from the gunshot wound.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Battle Creek Enquirer

The Battle Creek Enquirer

1K+
Followers
726
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in Battle Creek and surrounding areas

 http://battlecreekenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy