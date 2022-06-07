ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Man arrested in alleged Uber human smuggling scheme

By J. Scott Wilson, Joe Khalil, Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=462K01_0g3NTBTS00

(NewsNation ) — A California man has been arrested in connection with what’s described as a human smuggling scheme moving people from Canada into Washington state.

According to the criminal complaint, Rajinder Pal Singh was using Uber to move people across the border.

He is accused of splitting the trips into multiple rides on the app to avoid drawing suspicion. In one case, he is accused of bringing someone across the border to Seattle-Tacoma Airport, then minutes later, accepting another ride from the airport to an address owned by his wife.

Border patrol cracking down on human smuggling

Authorities say Singh charged nearly $12,000 for his part in the smuggling operation. He was allegedly caught on video in northern California buying large quantities of Uber gift cards, some of which were used for trips that started near the U.S./Canada border.

According to the investigation, the scheme had been going on since at least 2018 but had slowed down because of the pandemic. Singh was arrested nearly two weeks ago. NewsNation reached out to Uber for comment, but so far, there has been no response.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Abandoned shipping! Meridian porch pirate fails epically

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Porch pirate down! The Meridian Township Police Department is looking for help identifying a person who tried to steal some packages off a porch in the area. The video starts off ominously, with a person sneaking up along the side of the house. But when they bent down to pick […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
The Independent

Off-duty deputy who responded to Uvalde shooting is fired following arrest for public intoxication

A Texas sheriff’s deputy from a neighbouring force who was sent to assist the Uvalde police department last month following the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead has been fired after he was arrested for public intoxication.The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that Christopher Lofton was no longer an employee of the force and has been “permanently relieved of his duties” after the force conducted an internal investigation into the 2 June incident where the then-deputy was drunk enough to be considered “a danger to himself and others”.“Deputy Lofton was off-duty at the time...
UVALDE, TX
WLNS

Officials react to arrest of GOP Governor candidate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers and officials are reacting to the arrest of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley. Kelley was arrested on Thursday for his alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The 40-year-old was charged with misdemeanors in federal court for ” knowingly entering or remaining on the U.S. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Border Patrol#Canada#Seattle#Newsnation#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

Family of slain Grand Rapids Black man react to charge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A Grand Rapids police officer is in jail tonight after being charged with the second-degree murder of a Black man who was shot during a traffic stop in April. The announcement from Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker comes months after Michigan State Police launched an investigation into the shooting of […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
WLNS

3 injured in shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, 17-year-old charged

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Multiple people have been injured in a reported shooting Friday afternoon at the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, according to police. The shooting occurred at 12:10 p.m. Friday, June 10 at the mall located along N New Hope Road near I-85, Gastonia Police said that the shooting occurred in the mall’s parking lot. Two of the victims fled inside to the food court area after being shot, one was located outside the mall near the food court.
GASTONIA, NC
WLNS

STATE CHAMPS! Lansing Christian wins its first boys golf state title

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing Christian boys golf team came into Saturday’s final round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) Division 4 Boys Golf State Final with a three-stoke lead but were wary of repeating history. In last year’s final round, the Pilgrims had a lead but lost it to Kalamazoo Hackett […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy