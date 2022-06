PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new concourse at Sky Harbor’s Terminal 4 is set to open on June 20th after the city council approved the project in 2016. It’ll have state-of-the-art technology, new shops and restaurants, and eight new gates for Southwest Airlines. “Phoenix Sky Harbor is already America’s Friendliest Airport,” said Southwest Business Vice President Dave Harvey. “Now that’s going to allow us to stretch that even more, the efficiency, the amenities, the new gates.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO