Many law schools across the country have part-time programs through which students can obtain law degrees during nights and weekends while maintaining a full-time job. In many instances, part-time students can obtain a law degree in only one more year than it takes full-time students. It can be very difficult for part-time students to handle the duties of being a student along with the work responsibilities and possibly family obligations that these sometimes-older law students may face. Since most law school classes are graded on a curve, it might be unfair for part-time students to compete for grades against full-time ones because full-time students have more time to study and fewer obligations outside of school.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO