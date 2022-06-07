ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

COVID Numbers Jump

By Carroll Buckley
kxoradio.com
 2 days ago

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Imperial County jumped over the past week. According to the...

kxoradio.com

kxoradio.com

Local Assembly Race

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia is facing a stiff challenge to his seat. The incumbent Democrat leads Republican challenger Ian Weeks by almost 2 to 1 in Imperial County but in Riverside County the incumbent has 47.6% of the votes while Weeks has 43.3%. A margin of 50.1% is necessary to avoid a runoff in November.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kxoradio.com

State Senate

Early results from the 18th State Senate District race show Democrat Steve Padila with a significant lead. Padilla has a 700-vote edge in Imperial County but in San Diego County, where the majority of voters are, the Democrat leads Republican challenger Alejandro Galicia by a wide margin, 61% to 38% of the votes counted so far.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kxoradio.com

Another Military Aircraft Down

(Navy says another military aircraft has gone down)...The Emergency Alert was issued by NAF EC at just after 6:00 pm Thursday. The Alert says they had received reports that a military aircraft crashed about 35 miles North of Yuma. Federal Fire and other local first responders, including REACH Air Ambulance had been dispatched to the scene. The Naval Air Facility said no other information has been made available. NAF officials said as information was confirmed it would be released on their Facebook Page.
YUMA, AZ
kxoradio.com

Congressional Race Results

The race for the U. S. Representative, 25th District will be decided with Riverside County votes. Democrat Raul Ruiz not only has a nearly 2 to 1 lead over Imperil Valley physician Brian Tyson on the Imperial County ballot but has over 60% of the vote in Riverside County. In Riverside, Dr. Tyson is third behind Ruiz and Brian Hawkins.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kxoradio.com

Holtville Pool Reopens

The Gene Layton Pool in Holtville will reopen. The municipal pool has undergone a makeover since being closed nearly 2 years ago. The City of Holtville used funds from the 2018 State Parks Bond Per Capita Grant, donations from the Imperial Irrigation District and the community, as well as local funding. The $264,000 project was completed by Exquisite Pools Custom Creations of El Centro. Alex Garrido, the owner of Exquisite Pools, also provided multiple additions beyond the scope of the project as donations. The pool was closed for nearly two years because of significant degradation to the over 60-year-old pool. A ribbon cutting will be held at 9AM on Friday, June 10, 2022, and the pool will open for business at 10AM that day.
HOLTVILLE, CA
kxoradio.com

Election Update

The Imperial County Registrar of Voters has issued an Unofficial Election Results update. The update includes polling site ballots and vote-by-mail ballots received or post-marked on or before election day. According to the information there are more than 87,000 registered voters in Imperial County and as of Wednesday afternoon nearly 5,500 ballots have been counted.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kxoradio.com

Pool Party

It's a Summer Kick off Pool Party Saturday. To celebrate the season opening of the El Centro Aquatic Center and the return of the Lazt River, the City of El Centro will host the pool party from 5 PM to 9 PM. The event is free. Cabanas will be available for rent. Concessions will be open as well. The Lazy River will be open for the summer on Fridays from 3 PM to 7 PM, Saturdays from 2 PM to 7 PM and Sundays from 1 PM to 5 PM.
EL CENTRO, CA
kxoradio.com

Update on Helicopter Crash

Naval Air Facility El Centro has confirmed that a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed Thursday. The helicopter crashed on a Navy training range in the Imperial Valley. All four air crew members on board survived the crash. One of the air crew suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been transported to a local hospital. Thursday's crash follows Wednesday's crash of a U.S. Marine Corp VM-22 Osprey that took the lives of five Marine crew members. The Osprey crashed in the are of Glamis while on a training mission.
EL CENTRO, CA
kxoradio.com

Excessive Heat Warning

While summer does not officially begin until June 21 the heat will arrive early. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Imperial Valley and most of Arizona. The Warning is for Thursday at 10:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures in the Imperial Valley may peak at 115 by Saturday until dropping a bit into the first of next week. NWS says there is high risk for heat-related illnesses. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors, drink more water than usual and avoid alcoholic, sugary or caffeinated drinks. It's also suggested that you keep an eye out for those with a higher vulnerability to heat.
ENVIRONMENT
kxoradio.com

IVC Named Finalist for 2023 Aspen Prize

Imperial Valley College is one of ten finalists for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. The $1 million prize is the nation's highest signature recognition of community colleges that are achieving high, improving, and equitable outcomes for students. IVC is the only California community college on the list of finalists. Imperial Valley College Superintendent/President Lennor Johnson said," It is such an honor to be recognized as one of the top 10 community colleges in the nation. It says a lot about the commitment to excellence that we collectively have". The Aspen Prize selection process began in October 2021. The top prize is awarded every two years to honor colleges that show outstanding performance in five critical areas: teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor's attainment, workforce success, and equitable outcomes for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds. The winner will be announced in the spring of 2023.
COLLEGES
kxoradio.com

More Graduations

Graduations continue in the Imperial Valley. Thursday night will see the Brawley Union High School seniors receive diplomas. The ceremonies will be held at Warne Field starting at 8:00 p.m. Also Thursday night Holtville High School will hold commencement exercises at the high school football field. The Vikings ceremony will start at 7:30 p.m.
IMPERIAL, CA

