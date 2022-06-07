IVC Named Finalist for 2023 Aspen Prize

While summer does not officially begin until June 21 the heat will arrive early. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Imperial Valley and most of Arizona. The Warning is for Thursday at 10:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures in the Imperial Valley may peak at 115 by Saturday until dropping a bit into the first of next week. NWS says there is high risk for heat-related illnesses. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors, drink more water than usual and avoid alcoholic, sugary or caffeinated drinks. It's also suggested that you keep an eye out for those with a higher vulnerability to heat.

