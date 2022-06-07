ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IVC Named Finalist for 2023 Aspen Prize

By Carroll Buckley
 2 days ago

Imperial Valley College is one of ten finalists for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. The $1 million prize is the nation's highest signature recognition of community colleges that are achieving...

More Graduations

Graduations continue in the Imperial Valley. Thursday night will see the Brawley Union High School seniors receive diplomas. The ceremonies will be held at Warne Field starting at 8:00 p.m. Also Thursday night Holtville High School will hold commencement exercises at the high school football field. The Vikings ceremony will start at 7:30 p.m.
IMPERIAL, CA
Local Assembly Race

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia is facing a stiff challenge to his seat. The incumbent Democrat leads Republican challenger Ian Weeks by almost 2 to 1 in Imperial County but in Riverside County the incumbent has 47.6% of the votes while Weeks has 43.3%. A margin of 50.1% is necessary to avoid a runoff in November.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Holtville Pool Reopens

The Gene Layton Pool in Holtville will reopen. The municipal pool has undergone a makeover since being closed nearly 2 years ago. The City of Holtville used funds from the 2018 State Parks Bond Per Capita Grant, donations from the Imperial Irrigation District and the community, as well as local funding. The $264,000 project was completed by Exquisite Pools Custom Creations of El Centro. Alex Garrido, the owner of Exquisite Pools, also provided multiple additions beyond the scope of the project as donations. The pool was closed for nearly two years because of significant degradation to the over 60-year-old pool. A ribbon cutting will be held at 9AM on Friday, June 10, 2022, and the pool will open for business at 10AM that day.
HOLTVILLE, CA
State Senate

Early results from the 18th State Senate District race show Democrat Steve Padila with a significant lead. Padilla has a 700-vote edge in Imperial County but in San Diego County, where the majority of voters are, the Democrat leads Republican challenger Alejandro Galicia by a wide margin, 61% to 38% of the votes counted so far.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
State
California State
Election Update

The Imperial County Registrar of Voters has issued an Unofficial Election Results update. The update includes polling site ballots and vote-by-mail ballots received or post-marked on or before election day. According to the information there are more than 87,000 registered voters in Imperial County and as of Wednesday afternoon nearly 5,500 ballots have been counted.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Still Counting

The Imperial County Elections Department is still counting ballots. As of noon Thursday, there are reportedly over 11,800 unprocessed ballots from the Tuesday Statewide Primary Election. That number may change as Vote-BY-Mail ballots, postmarked on or before June 7, 2022, can be received until June 14. Updates are expected as the count goes on.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Pool Party

It's a Summer Kick off Pool Party Saturday. To celebrate the season opening of the El Centro Aquatic Center and the return of the Lazt River, the City of El Centro will host the pool party from 5 PM to 9 PM. The event is free. Cabanas will be available for rent. Concessions will be open as well. The Lazy River will be open for the summer on Fridays from 3 PM to 7 PM, Saturdays from 2 PM to 7 PM and Sundays from 1 PM to 5 PM.
COVID Numbers Jump

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Imperial County jumped over the past week. According to the Imperial County Public Health Department, there are now 428 active cases of COVID-19, that's up from 304 just 5 days ago. The number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus also went up. There were 935 deaths recorded last Thursday and as of Tuesday, June 7, the number stood at 938. The county has a 14.5% positivity rate with 19.3 new cases per day per 100,000 population.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Conserve Alert in Effect

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning and the Imperial Irrigation District has responded with a Conserve Alert. Temperatures in the Imperial Valley are expected to reach 115 degrees this weekend and the IID is asking customers to do what they can to keep cool while helping the local electric grid. The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Sunday evening and the IID, while planning for summer conditions and high energy demands, encourages customers to voluntarily take actions to conserve energy during periods of high heat. This takes stress off the local grid and can help avoid power outages.
IMPERIAL, CA
Update on Helicopter Crash

Naval Air Facility El Centro has confirmed that a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed Thursday. The helicopter crashed on a Navy training range in the Imperial Valley. All four air crew members on board survived the crash. One of the air crew suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been transported to a local hospital. Thursday's crash follows Wednesday's crash of a U.S. Marine Corp VM-22 Osprey that took the lives of five Marine crew members. The Osprey crashed in the are of Glamis while on a training mission.
EL CENTRO, CA
Excessive Heat Warning

While summer does not officially begin until June 21 the heat will arrive early. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Imperial Valley and most of Arizona. The Warning is for Thursday at 10:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures in the Imperial Valley may peak at 115 by Saturday until dropping a bit into the first of next week. NWS says there is high risk for heat-related illnesses. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors, drink more water than usual and avoid alcoholic, sugary or caffeinated drinks. It's also suggested that you keep an eye out for those with a higher vulnerability to heat.
ENVIRONMENT
Military Aircraft Crashes Near Glamis

A U.S. Marine aircraft crashed near Glamis Thursday afternoon. The aircraft, said to be a tilt-roter V-2 Osprey, went down at about 1:00 p.m. First responders at the scene said that it appeared all aboard the aircraft died in the crash. The Osprey, was assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing headquartered at Marine Corp Air Station Miramar San Diego. Units of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing are based at Yuma Marine Corp Air Station.
SAN DIEGO, CA
County Announces Road Closures

Imperial County Department of Public Works has issued an advisory for several road closures. Dogwood Road will be closed from Highway 86 to Cole Road, Willoughby from Clark to Kloke, Kloke from Willoughby to Cole, Clark from Wahl to State Route 98 and Ware Road from Fawcett to Jasper. The closures are in affect now through completion of the Dogwood Road Bridge. Detour routes are posted.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Stolen Van Recovered

A van reported stolen from U-Haul was recovered Wednesday afternoon. El Centro Police responded to the area of 8th and Adams Avenue after an Automated License Plate Reader (LPR) detected a 2021 van with U-Haul markings that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was located a about 20 minutes later and officers observed a woman loading groceries in the van. The vehicle was stopped, and officers detained the woman who was driving the van. She was cited and released for Grand Theft Auto.
EL CENTRO, CA

