Authorities are investigating after a person and several pets died in a house fire in Healdsburg. The person was found dead in the bedroom of the single-story home shortly after eight o’clock Thursday morning. An apartment building behind the home was evacuated, but it was not damaged. Investigators say six people lived in the home. The other five were outside when firefighters got there. One firefighter suffered minor burns and was treated at a hospital, then released. The cause of the fire is not known.

HEALDSBURG, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO