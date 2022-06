PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The supply chain problems are impacting air conditioning companies in the Valley. Donley A/C and Plumbing president Mike Donley says there are new issues every day when it comes to parts. “It’s definitely more challenging than it has ever been in my 30-plus year career,” Donley said. “We could be waiting days for it to be shipped across the country to us or if it has to be manufactured, it could be weeks or months.”

