Portland State University plans first in-person graduation since COVID

By Gabby Urenda
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SnNGi_0g3NQpRn00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the coronavirus pandemic first began, colleges and universities – such as Portland State – had to stop in-person graduations, but that is about to change.

PSU announced it will return to in-person commencement ceremonies for the first time in three years. In addition, this will be the first time the university will hold graduation ceremonies at Providence Park to honor the class of 2022.

The classes of 2020 and 2021 will also be honored during select ceremonies. PSU will hold graduations on June 10, 11 and 12.

Below, you will find a list of PSU commencement ceremonies.

College of the Arts

Time and date: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., June 10

Location: PSU’s campus

The School of Business and College of Education

Time and date: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., June 11

Location: Providence Park

Professional Schools (CUPA, MCEC, OHSU-PSU SPH, SSW)

Time and date: 10 a.m. to noon, June 12

Location: Providence Park

College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Time and date: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., June 12

Location: Providence Park

