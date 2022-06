I felt sorry for Liam and he might have thought he was doing the right thing but he might have missed a trick or not thought it fully through. I think he left because he first loses Gemma (not her wish either though) and then neither of the 2 girls he had a double date with seemed to be interested in coupling up with him so on that basis, Liam thought he might have been forced to pick one of them or forced to couple up with one of them and he didn't want to be in that position? (Afiya didn't get picked either in the end)

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO