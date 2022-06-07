ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd arrest made in 2020 Chili’s parking lot shooting death

By Danica Sauter
 5 days ago

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A second person was arrested in connection to the 2020 Chili’s parking lot shooting death.

Man arrested in connection to 2020 shooting death at Chili’s parking lot

On Sunday, the Texarkana Texas Police Department arrested 32-year-old Calvin Gardner. According to a release from the department, an officer saw Gardner going into a business in the 1500 block of North Robison Road and knew that an arrest warrant for murder had been issued for him.

Gardner, who lives in Grand Prairie, was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail on a $1 million bond.

Last Thursday, TTPD arrested 31-year-old Cedric Alexander of Walls, Mississippi. Alexander was also booked into the Bi-State Jail on a $1 million bond.

Cedric Alexander, photo courtesy of TTPD
Man charged with starting Smith County house fire that killed his half-brother

Gardner and Alexander were allegedly responsible for the death of Jermaine Aldridge, who was found lying between two cars in the Chili’s parking lot around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020. Aldridge had been shot once in the back and died at the scene, according to TTPD.

