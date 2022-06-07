ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children’s Park of Tyler calls for angel makers Thursday night

By Darby Good
 2 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – The Children’s Park of Tyler is asking for volunteers to join them Thursday evening, to make paper angels in preparation for their 20th annual Day of Remembrance.

The park is anticipating they’ll need about 200 angel ornaments to be featured in their program. Volunteers are asked to gather at Alison’s House within the park from 6-8 pm Thursday evening to prepare the angels.

Visual of the angel ornament featured in the Day of Remembrance ceremony.

“We have a wonderful opportunity to love on our community through making these beautiful angel ornaments,” the park wrote in a Facebook post .

Day of Remembrance occurs every Oct. 1, and includes a roll call of the children represented, brief words on grief, songs, and a butterfly release.

