East Texas man charged with shooting woman, dropping her off at hospital

By Patrick Cunningham
 2 days ago

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A Texarkana man is behind bars after allegedly shooting his girlfriend and then dropping her off at a local hospital.

Man charged with starting Smith County house fire that killed his half-brother

A report from local police claimed that 41-year-old Deryl Utsey was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a Texarkana hospital around 3:30 a.m. after a woman was dropped off with gunshot wounds to her shoulder and hand. The man who dropped her off then drove away.

An investigator interviewed the victim while she was being treated and she said Utsey had shot her in his apartment earlier that night.

The officer spotted Utsey return to the hospital after he was finished with the interview and immediately arrested him.

Utsey has been convicted in the past of drug possession, car theft along with burglary. Some of those convictions go back as far as 1999.

IN THIS ARTICLE
