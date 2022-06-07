ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

STL businesses bring back face mask mandates as COVID cases surge

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — A spike in COVID-19 cases is prompting some businesses and at least one major attraction to bring back mask requirements. People are turning to at-home rapid tests, which makes tracking the official number of cases tricky. However, doctors are seeing a 20% positivity rate through laboratory tests, which...

timesnewspapers.com

Masks Advised For City/County Public Places

Due to a regional increase in COVID-19 cases, St. Louis City and St. Louis County health officials on June 6 reissued strong recommendations that residents wear face masks in indoor public spaces and in crowded outdoor places. Last week, both the city and county moved into the Centers for Disease...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Native Plants Will Save St. Louis, Then the World

Two blocks south of Crown Candy Kitchen in Old North St. Louis, at the corner of Warren and 14th, there’s an unassuming square plot of green with a light pole in the center. Curving toward the pole is a row of sunflower seedlings just starting to leaf. Seed Louie,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KTLO

Company, owners admit bringing over 100 unauthorized migrant workers to Missouri

ST. LOUIS — A father and son from Florida and their labor contracting company have pleaded guilty to federal charges and admitted bringing more than 100 unauthorized migrant workers to Missouri in 2018.Thirty-seven-year-old Jorge Marin-Gomez and his father, 67-year-old Jorge Marin-Perez, each pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful employment of aliens. The Marin J. Corporation pleaded guilty April 28 to a felony wire fraud charge.Marin-Gomez owned the Marin J. Corporation and was in charge of applying for visas for workers from Mexico. Marin-Perez was involved in the oversight and final decision making of the application process.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

As Juneteenth nears, St. Louis organizations call for reparations

Residents living in some majority Black neighborhoods in St. Louis have a 18-year lower life expectancy than residents of majority white neighborhoods less than 10 miles away, a regional health study found. For over a century, Black St. Louis residents have experienced housing policies and development strategies that have trapped generations in segregated and disinvested neighborhoods, […] The post As Juneteenth nears, St. Louis organizations call for reparations appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Recognizing the differences between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies

ST. LOUIS — As COVID-19 cases continue to climb across our area, doctors are stressing the importance of taking precautions. Since COVID symptoms can sometimes appear the same as seasonal allergies, how do you know the difference?. We all have to be careful to protect ourselves and others. Doctors...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Record-high nursing vacancies cripple St. Louis metro, nation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Data from a Missouri-based survey show nursing vacancies are at the highest they have been in the history of the survey. The Missouri Hospital Association recently released its 2022 Workforce Report, which shows the nursing vacancy rate was around 11 percent in 2020. That number nearly doubled to 20 percent in the two years since then.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Police departments concerned over new radio costs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Some Metro-area police departments are concerned about their police radios no longer getting covered by warranty and how this could lead to a communication crisis. Crestwood Police Sgt. David Schrader has more than a decade on the force under his belt. He said it’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Income tax credit awaits governor's decision; Panera to move headquarters

A piece of the bill that would outlaw abortion in Missouri if Roe v. Wade is overturned could also cost the state millions of dollars. The legislation would allow a 70% tax credit on donations to Missouri's crisis pregnancy centers — nonprofit organizations that provide counseling to pregnant women but are criticized by abortion supporters for misleading patients. Already, $7 million in tax credits have been approved for donations made during the first quarter of 2022, and, since the centers are nonprofits, the remaining donations are tax deductible. In other tax news, the proposed nonrefundable income tax credit for Missouri residents faces an uncertain fate as it awaits the signature of Gov. Mike Parson. Residents who paid income taxes for the 2021 filing year would receive $500 for a single filing or $1,000 for a joint filing. It is unclear whether Parson will alter these amounts or even sign the legislation, which was born out of a desire to return some surplus state funds to taxpayers. And, in rural Missouri, school districts are hoping to retain staff with a new tactic – a four-day week. About a quarter of Missouri’s districts have now opted for this shortened schedule in hopes that it will entice new teachers to relocate to rural communities.
MISSOURI STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Standards: After 33 Years, Pho Grand Says Farewell

When My and Tami Trinh opened Pho Grand (3195 South Grand Boulevard, 314-664-7435) in 1989, the South Grand commercial district looked much different from the vibrant, international culinary landscape that exists there today. That was intentional. "Back when we opened, this was a special heritage district, and there were no...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis landscaping companies juggle gas price hike

ST. LOUIS — High gas prices have continued to burn a hole in drivers’ pockets as the nationwide average hit $5. Businesses have also been impacted, including trucking and landscaping companies. According to GasBuddy, prices have surged in recent weeks as U.S. gasoline inventories have fallen more than...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
rejournals.com

Avison Young negotiates lease for new Panera Bread headquarters in St. Louis market

Avison Young is representing Panera Bread as it moves its headquarters to The 1400 Building on the Maritz Campus at 1400 S. Highway Drive in Fenton, Missouri. Avison Young Principal Steve Schmid and Managing Principal Rick Dames, based in St. Louis, represent the tenant, Panera Bread. The landlord, Maritz, is represented by David Biales of JLL.
feastmagazine.com

The newest line of Red Hot Riplets is infused with a special ingredient: cannabis

“Twice Baked” takes on a new meaning as the name of a new Red Hot Riplets chip – one that’s infused with cannabis. Missouri cannabis manufacturer Vivid and St. Louis-based snack maker Old Vienna have partnered to create “Twice Baked Red Hot Riplets.” The THC-infused potato chips will be available in dispensaries around St. Louis by June 8, and in dispensaries statewide by June 15. The product will be sold to medical marijuana patients under Vivid’s Missouri Own brand of edibles.

