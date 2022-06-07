ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting suspect captured in Greenville County after fleeing Anderson County

By Rob Jones
 3 days ago

The man accused of shooting at a vehicle in Anderson County monday afternoon was found hours later hiding in the attic of a Greenville County home.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says, 36 year old James Marchbanks shot at a vehicle on Moore Mill Road, then fled to a home on Georgia Road. SWAT arrived at the scene to negotiate with the suspect. When deputies entered the home they found Marchbanks in the attic.

He was taken into custody on charges of Assault and Battery, two counts of Malicious Damage, and Breach of Trust from Monday's incident. Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said Monday that Marchbanks was wanted on prior charges of animal cruelty. He's currently being held at the Greenville County Jail.

