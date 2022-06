Mount Pleasant, SC - The Medical Society of South Carolina has awarded a grant to the therapeutic counseling community of Life Resources for trauma-focused training. Life Resources is a nonprofit, mental health organization that is devoted to providing life transforming resources that foster emotional, spiritual, and relational wellness. This holistic approach is achieved through healing, equipping, and training from a foundationally Christian perspective that integrates the best of Science under the authority of Scripture.

