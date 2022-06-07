Various News: The Rock Hypes Trailer for DC’s Black Adam, Becky Lynch Blacks Out Her Social Media Accounts

Valentina Feroz (w/ Yulisa Leon) vs. Arianna Grace. -Lockup to start and Grace takes it to the mat. They fight over wrist control and Feroz wins that battle. Grace pulls the hair for leverage, but Feroz does the same to regain control. Grace gets a roll-up, but no count as Grace rolls away. Grace dead lifts Feroz and hits Snake Eyes followed by a backdrop. That gets two, so Grace hooks a chinlock. Feroz is nearly out, but rallies only to get a boot to the face. Multiple two counts for Grace as she just frustrated with each kick out. Thesz Press for Feroz and a judo throw. She hits a few more followed by a weak spear. She charges in the corner, but eats a back elbow. Grace tries a suplex, but Feroz flips over and hooks a backslide for the win at 4:16.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO