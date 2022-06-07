ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Various News: The Rock Hypes Trailer for DC’s Black Adam, Becky Lynch Blacks Out Her Social Media Accounts

By Jeffrey Harris
Cover picture for the article– As noted, the trailer for Black Adam will have its debut tomorrow. The Rock shared another tweet today hyping up the world premiere for tomorrow. The Rock tweeted, “In ONE DAY. World premiere trailer of #BlackAdam *cool set shot of the man in black,...

Backstage Status Update on Charlotte Flair, Not Expected for WWE SmackDown This Week

– As previously reported, Andrade El Idolo made his in-ring return on last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite as the joker entrant for the battle royal match. He also made a brief onscreen appearance at May’s Double or Nothing 2022, revealing the signing of Rush to AEW. According to a report by PWInsider, Andrade returning to AEW TV this week is not a sign that newly wedded wife, Charlotte Flair, will be returning to WWE TV as well.
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
Becky Lynch
Dwayne Johnson
411mania.com

Local Ad For WWE Event Gets Seth Rollins & Asuka’s Names Wrong

WWE is set to return to Atlantic City with an event at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on August 14. The official website for the venue, at one point, got the names for Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Asuka wrong. Seth was listed as Seth “Franklin” Rollins, although that has since been changed. Meanwhile, Asuka is still incorrectly listed as Ashule. You can see a screenshot of the original mistakes below.
411mania.com

Xia Brookside Announces Her Engagement

– WWE NXT UK star Xia Brookside announced her engagement today. She’s now engaged to Australian wrestler Sean Kustom. You can view her tweet announcing the engagement below. Congratulations to the happy couple. Brookside, the daughter of Robbie Brookside, signed a three-year deal with WWE in August 2021. She...
411mania.com

AEW Announces New All-Atlantic Championship, Bracket Revealed

AEW has announced a new title in the All-Atlantic Championship, with the tournament bracket revealed. AEW announced the new championship to celebrate AEW’s global reach, with the tournament to run until the inaugural champion is crownd at a Fatal Four-Way match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The participants...
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 6.10.22

Location: Raising Cane’s River Center Arena, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It’s officially Money In The Bank season and that means we need to have some qualifying matches. Maybe they can even play the theme song fourteen times. Other than that, we might get to hear about something related to Roman Reigns wrestling again sometime in the future. But probably not. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com

Updated WWE Money in the Bank Lineup

WWE has an updated lineup for Money in the Bank following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on July 2nd from Las Vegas, Nevada and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Raw Women’s Championship...
411mania.com

New Intercontinental Champion Crowned on WWE Smackdown

We have a new WWE Intercontinental Champion following this week’s episode of Smackdown. Gunther defeated Ricochet on tonight’s show to capture the championship. You can see some highlights from the match below. The win marks Gunther’s first main roster title in WWE, and ends Ricochet’s run at 98...
411mania.com

Some in WWE Feel The Fiend Character Damaged WWE Babyfaces

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, there was a discussion about the last time a supernatural gimmick was successful, after reporting a rumor that WWE wants to make The Judgment Day a supernatural group. The Fiend Bray Wyatt was brought up and Dave Meltzer mentioned that while Wyatt was a huge merchandise mover and was over, there were some in WWE who felt that he damaged babyface characters.
411mania.com

Paige Announces She’s Exiting WWE Next Month

Paige is departing WWE next month, as she announced on social media on Friday. The former WWE Divas Champion and NXT Women’s Champion posted to her Twitter account on Friday to announce that she will exit the company on July 7th. Paige, who effectively retired from the ring after...
411mania.com

Rhea Ripley Had to Get Dental Work Done After Recent Match

Rhea Ripley has revealed that she had to undergo some dental work to get some fixes done following a recent match where she took a knee to the teeth. The Judgment Day member posted to her Twitter account on Wednesday to share pics of her dental work, captioning it:. “Knee...
411mania.com

Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 06.10.22

Valentina Feroz (w/ Yulisa Leon) vs. Arianna Grace. -Lockup to start and Grace takes it to the mat. They fight over wrist control and Feroz wins that battle. Grace pulls the hair for leverage, but Feroz does the same to regain control. Grace gets a roll-up, but no count as Grace rolls away. Grace dead lifts Feroz and hits Snake Eyes followed by a backdrop. That gets two, so Grace hooks a chinlock. Feroz is nearly out, but rallies only to get a boot to the face. Multiple two counts for Grace as she just frustrated with each kick out. Thesz Press for Feroz and a judo throw. She hits a few more followed by a weak spear. She charges in the corner, but eats a back elbow. Grace tries a suplex, but Feroz flips over and hooks a backslide for the win at 4:16.
411mania.com

Legendary Making Duke Nukem Movie From Cobra Kai Creators

Duke Nukem is gearing up for action again, with a film in the works from the creators of Cobra Kai. THR reports that a film based on the famous video game franchise in the works from Legendary Entertainment with Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg (Cobra Kai) involved. The trio will produce the film through their Counterbalance Entertainment banner.
411mania.com

New Biography Bonus Clip for Roddy Piper Documentary Showcases Legend With His Family

– The WWE on A&E Twitter account released a bonus clip from the previously released Biography documentary on late WWE Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper. The new clip shows footage of Piper with his family, and his kids speaking about how others often misunderstood the character their dad played on TV and the genuine family man he was at home.
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite to air on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, per per PWInsider):. * Eddie Kingston defeated Jake Hager. * Tony Schiavone interviewed Dr. Britt Baker and she cut...
