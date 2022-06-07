Toy to prevent the ‘summer slide’

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The 23rd Annual Hatfield-McCoy Marathon kicked off in Pike County, Ky. and Mingo County, W.Va. on June 11, with several events including the Jeannie Rivard Memorial 5K, Blackberry Mountain Half Marathon, River Road Half Marathon, and the main event, the Hatfield-McCoy Marathon. “We are the...
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – While Halloween is still 144 days away as of Friday, trick-or-treat night is already set for the city of Huntington and other parts of Cabell County. In a coordinated decision by officials from Huntington, the village of Barboursville, and the city of Milton, they...
LOUISA, Ky (WSAZ) - With temperatures scorching up towards the 80s Saturday, it’s a great day to cool off at an inflatable water park in Louisa, Kentucky. The grand opening kicks off from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Cove Water Inflatable Water Park and Slide located at 606 Beach Rd Louisa, Ky 41230.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Summer vacations are already underway. Many have been training towards their fitness goals for over six months since New Year’s Day, But is it necessary to exercise while on vacation?. Coach Chris joined Susan and Taylor on Studio 3 to remind viewers that your bodies...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s the time of year when dancers of all ages take to the stage to show off what they’ve learned in extracurricular classes like ballet, tap, and jazz. It’s a lot of time and hard work, but one dance studio would have been unable to make it this year without a generous hand that offered some help -- and it came from a competing dance studio.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Using Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation (KRT) is a new part of Mistgy Clepack’s routine. “This is all brand new, the whole city bus thing is brand new, it’s supposed to be convenient,” said Clepack, who recently moved to Charleston from part of the state that does not offer bus service.
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A knock on the door Friday night turned into the greatest shock for Bruce Cooper. “He told me that he killed Gary and I thought he was joking,” said Cooper. Cooper says he lives along Coal River Rd right beside Butch Jones who came...
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A motorcyclist has crashed and gone over a bridge in South Charleston. It happened just before 7 p.m. on the bridge above the Kanawha Turnpike. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, South Charleston Police and Fire, Kanawha County EMS and Sheriff’s Office are all on-scene. Injuries were reported.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A northbound lane of Route 2 is blocked Friday as emergency crews respond to a tractor trailer fire, officials report. The fire was reported near the Merritt’s Creek Connector. Officials say the driver was not injured. Dispatchers say the roadway is down to one lane...
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – UPDATE: Around 9:00 p.m. Friday, members of the West Virginia State Police Hamlin Detachment along with multiple other law enforcement units responded to a Lincoln County 911 call of a reported murder along Coal River Road in Tornado. According to a news release, responding...
ASHLAND, Kentucky (WSAZ) – A warrant for arrest has been issued by the Ashland Police Department in connection with a house fire. The fire that happened Thursday, June 9 at a home along Evans Street in Ashland is being described by police as ‘suspicious.’. Due to evidence collected...
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is currently working a single vehicle fatality on I-64W at mile marker 161. Traffic is currently being detoured at Exit 161 to US 60. Kentucky State Police is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -While much of the all-star focus in West Virginia this week has surrounded the North-South football game Saturday, the best basketball players in West Virginia had the stage to themselves Friday night. The North met the South and for the first time since 2005, the girls and...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rising gas prices, inflation and increasing summer temperatures could all lead to higher power bills this summer. “That’s driving up the price of electricity, so anything any of us can do to save a few kilowatt hours of electricity is going to help all of us,” said Nick Comer, external affairs specialist for Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is on the run after leading police on a high-speed pursuit, according to the Mason Police Department. Officers with the department attempted to make a traffic stop for a driver on a yellow motorized bike. Police say the driver, who is believed to...
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - Following the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed, the response by police is the subject of investigations by the U.S. Justice Department as well as Texas State Police. South Point Police Chief Chris Majher,...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family member of a shooting victim is speaking out after another report of gunshots in a Huntington neighborhood. Just after 7 a.m. Thursday, Cabell 911 received several calls from neighbors who heard five or six shots around the area of Charleston Avenue, Euclid Place, and 10th Avenue.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Another man has been arrested in connection with a raid in Huntington Tuesday that involved FBI agents. Kameron Ziegler has been arrested on meth and fentanyl distribution charges. He was arrested Thursday in Barboursville. The other suspect, Kilan Scott Nicks, who is also known as “Low,”...
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Lincoln County assessor has agreed to resign after being charged with public intoxication at work, county officials say. Jerome Allen Browning, 39, of Harts, West Virginia, also faces a misdemeanor charge of willful disruption of government process, according to Lincoln County court records.
