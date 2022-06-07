Toy to prevent the ‘summer slide’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s the time of year when dancers of all ages take to the stage to show off what they’ve learned in extracurricular classes like ballet, tap, and jazz. It’s a lot of time and hard work, but one dance studio would have been unable to make it this year without a generous hand that offered some help -- and it came from a competing dance studio.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO