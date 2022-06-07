Summer fitness tips

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The last two years transformed how people entertain in their homes, placing a greater importance on outdoor spaces. One of this summer’s emerging design trends is the concept of bringing indoor furniture and décor outdoors to achieve that cozy feeling in your backyard.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s officially camping season. For many camping enthusiasts, now is the right time to learn more about your favorite outdoor activity and resources available. Chief marketing officer at CampSpot, Erin Stender, talks about new camping trends and the launch of the camp-spot outdoor almanac.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dog Haus Biergarten in Barboursville, West Virginia isn’t a German restaurant, but they still have a variety of German food. As part of The Dog Days of Summer on First Look at Four, they’re showing us a fan-favorite menu item, the “Das Brat.”
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - MaKenna Caldwell is a long-standing member of 4H and FFA. She will be showing her animals one last time this year at the Gallia County Junior Fair. After that, she’s off to Columbus where the agriculture engineering program is among the top rated in the country.
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A company says a new restaurant is coming to Ashland, Kentucky. Meagan Bernstein, with Darden Restaurants, told WSAZ that they plan to open an Olive Garden in Ashland. Bernstein said, “Darden is looking forward to joining the community, but since the project is still in it’s...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Experts are predicting people will spend $20 billion for Father’s Day. Still, let’s admit it, compared to mom, dads can get the short end of the stick when it comes to gifts. In fact, last year a greeting card was the mot popular gift.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Big Fish the musical opens at Mountain Movers Theatre Company in Louisa on June 10, and runs the 10th, 11th, 14th, 16th, 17th and 18th at 7:30 p.m., and June 12th at 3 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.mtnmoverstheatre.com or by calling 606-331-8932.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - John Porterfield, the owner of JP Auto Repair, said today’s cars are made to get solid gas mileage. “Our cars are very well-designed, and the government wants us to get good gas mileage, and the manufacturers have to adhere to those guidelines,” he said. “If we can get the most gas mileage from our cars or trucks, then we can save a lot of money on fuel, and fuel is very expensive right now.”
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - CenterStage Magazine gave the show 5 Stars, quote “...its an electrifying show of all the timeless hits, delivered with modern sensibilities. The show connects the audience with all memories and feelings that Cash’s music gave to generations.”. Forever Johnny Cash: The Musical Tribute will...
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – While Halloween is still 144 days away as of Friday, trick-or-treat night is already set for the city of Huntington and other parts of Cabell County. In a coordinated decision by officials from Huntington, the village of Barboursville, and the city of Milton, they...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Fire Department is asking for your help identifying someone who firefighters believe had something to do with a house fire. It happened around 4:30 a.m. June 1 along Park Drive. If you’re around the area, you’re encouraged to keep an eye out for a...
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Powerful storms took many by surprise across the region Wednesday night. The roof and siding of a barn, which sits right next to the Confidence Elementary School in Putnam County, are now all over the school’s playground. Angie Triplett was inside working with the...
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers, but a breakthrough treatment is offering new hope. “I did not ever think I was going to die from pancreatic cancer. I didn’t feel like I was going to, I don’t know why but I never embraced that thought of dying,” said Kathy Wilkes, a pancreatic cancer patient who has a summer home in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On June 8th, Kentucky Career Center and Ashland Town Center are co-hosting a regional hiring event. Companies from around the region, along with Town Center businesses will be exhibiting career opportunities, accepting applications, and some will do on-the-spot interviews. Hundreds of job openings will be represented.
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – There were scattered reports of severe weather damage Wednesday night after thunderstorms moved through the region. The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning around 8 p.m. for parts of Athens and Vinton counties in southeast Ohio. There was no confirmation if a tornado actually touched down.
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two underage suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a family member in Greenup County, Kentucky State Police said Wednesday. Troopers say Thersa Martin, 49, was shot and stabbed by a family member under age 18. The incident happened Wednesday morning in the 900 block of Darby Hollow Road. Investigators say Martin was attacked in her own bedroom.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The jury deliberating the murder case of a man accused of shooting and killing a Charleston Police officer in 2020 has been dismissed for the day, our crew at the courtroom said Thursday evening. Joshua Phillips, 38, of Charleston, is charged with first-degree murder in...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With heavy hearts, a community mourned the loss of one of their own. Hundreds of people, including family, dear friends and fellow officers from around the region, filled the inside of Summersville Armory and Convention Center Wednesday evening to pay their final respects to Deputy Thomas Baker -- a loving father, husband, and protector in his community.
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) – For two days, crews have been working to mitigate a water main break in Ironton, Ohio. The break has not impacted service to customers; however, the city has lost a significant amount of water over the course of two days, Mayor Sam Cramblit says. Officials...
