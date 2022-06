HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ partnered with the American Red Cross to encourage the community to give back to their community through blood donation. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Blood is essential to help patients survive surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. This lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation. The need for blood is constant and at this year’s Donorama many of you helped the Red Cross exceed their goal.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO