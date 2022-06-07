ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

After 58 Years, Paul McCartney is Finally Getting Back To Baltimore

By Corey McLaughlin
 2 days ago
On the morning of September 13, 1964, hundreds of teenage girls gathered outside the downtown Holiday Inn on the corner of Baltimore and Lombard streets to hopefully catch a glimpse of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. But to the dismay of the giddy throng standing...

Baltimore magazine

This Baltimore-Born DJ is Justin Bieber’s Right-Hand Man

[Editor’s Note: The Justin Bieber concert scheduled at Capital One Arena for Friday, June 10, has been postponed due to sickness and will be rescheduled at a later date.]. Considering his star status today, it’s easy to forget that Justin Bieber was discovered thanks to YouTube back in 2008. Soon after his enormous break, the then-teenage heartthrob hired Baltimorean Tay James, who had recently graduated from college, to be his touring DJ. Now, the two remain inseparable—both as creative partners and performers.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore magazine

Open & Shut: The Copper Shark; Rooted Rotisserie; Blondie’s Doughnuts

The Copper Shark: Now open in the former Ludlow Market space—perhaps more widely remembered as the home of Wine Market Bistro—in Locust Point, Copper Shark serves up craft cocktails with a focus on bourbon. As its website notes, “Copper Shark pays homage to our state’s freedom-loving roots by serving authentic bottles of privately labeled bourbons aged to perfection.” Diners can pair the strong sippers with charcuterie boards, prime cuts of beef, crispy polenta, spring lamb with a fava bean ragout, and other seasonal dishes. Drool-worthy appetizers are also on offer (the crispy fried burrata certainly has our attention) if you’re looking for a spot to grab drinks and snacks. The new concept hails from Mid-Atlantic Eateries, the restaurant group behind breakfast-and-lunch chain Eggspectation.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Honoring Juneteenth with music and history

When the Shriver Hall Concert Series, Carnegie Hall and others asked Morgan State Professor James Lee III to compose a new work, he thought of the 19th-century African-American writer Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, who struggled for racial and gender equity; he chose her poem, A Double Standard. On Juneteenth, soprano...
BALTIMORE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Front Stairs Concert Series Returns to Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall announces summer concerts as part of the Front Stairs Series, a fun season of outdoor performances and activities. Launched in October 2020 with the Eastport Oyster Boys, the Front Stairs Series transforms the iconic façade of Maryland Hall’s historic building into a stage for energetic outdoor shows. Guests enjoy the show from the cultural core’s front campus, alongside Patrick Dougherty’s interactive stick sculpture “The Old Home Place.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Celebrating National Drive-In Movie Day At Bengies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On this date in 1956, if you were driving up Eastern Avenue just North of Martin State Airport, you would have seen this marquee: And today, in 2022, if you are driving up Eastern Avenue just North of Martin State Airport you will still see this marquee! Maryland’s last drive-in theater is still going strong after 66 years. It is still owned by the same family, and it still shows the best of Hollywood. Heck, Top Gun: Maverick just ended its run there, and the new Jurassic Park flick is starting its run at Bengies Drive-In on Thursday. Monday, June 6...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Wet Wednesday evening on tap for Baltimore area

UPDATE: A Flood Watch has been issued for the Baltimore area. Original story below… —— BALTIMORE, MD—After a dry morning, Wednesday evening could bring showers and a few rumbles of thunder in the Baltimore area. The National Weather Service says there is a chance Wednesday evening and into Wednesday night, when showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop bringing some … Continue reading "Wet Wednesday evening on tap for Baltimore area" The post Wet Wednesday evening on tap for Baltimore area appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Electrician shocked by free $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket acquired at Royal Farms in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—“Chris” of Baltimore recently saw the Powerball jackpot push past the $100 million mark and thought he would take a shot at the big prize. After grabbing his printed Powerball ticket, he saw the self-service Lottery machine print a second ticket. That free Pick 5 quick-pick ticket for the June 3 drawing, which was awarded as part of a … Continue reading "Electrician shocked by free $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket acquired at Royal Farms in Rosedale" The post Electrician shocked by free $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket acquired at Royal Farms in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Feeling lucky? BWI-Marshall to add daily, nonstop flights to Las Vegas

LINTHICUM, Md. — Baltimore travelers will soon be able to "Viva Las Vegas" with the addition of daily, nonstop flights between the two cities via Frontier Airlines. The Denver-based airline announced Tuesday it will launch the new service at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Aug. 9. The roundtrip flights will also serve Buffalo, New York, Hartford, Connecticut and Kansas City, Missouri.
BALTIMORE, MD
pasadenavoice.com

20TH Anniversary Bash featuring : Here’s to the Night Concert

20TH Anniversary Bash featuring : Here’s to the Night Concert. Take a step back into the 90's with us! Slip on some docs and torn jeans and come rock-out with Here's to the Night. If a picture is truly worth a thousand words, then the memories and stories that a particular song can evoke are worth a million. Hailing from Baltimore, MD, Here’s to the Night fully immerses listeners in a full-spectrum 90s experience, with a song list comprised of some of the most fun and energetic songs from the era. From start to finish, audiences are transformed back to their high school heyday, as the party vibe transcends the stage and makes its way to the dance floor. You’ll hear all the alt rock classics, one-hit wonders, boy bands and hip hop legends that can be crammed into a single evening. Here’s to the Night brings together 4 Mid-Atlantic music veterans with a wealth of experience, giving audiences an unforgettable live event.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
prrecordgazette.com

Colarossi takes over as Ravens coach

The Carleton Ravens have turned their women’s hockey program over to Stacey Colarossi. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. After acting as head coach for the Laurentian University Voyageurs from 2013-21, Colarossi served as an associate coach for the Chinese Olympic team at the 2022 Games.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorestyle.com

Soul and Jazz Superstars at Capital Jazz Fest This Weekend

Baltimore’s first weekend in June begins with a regional tradition—the 29th annual Capital Jazz Fest in Columbia. Legendary soul and jazz artists from all over will grace the Merriweather Post Pavilion stage on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5. To kick off the show, there will be an indie soul showcase from 8:30-10 p.m. at Maryland Live! Casino on Friday, June 3.
CBS Baltimore

Storms Leave Trail Of Damage In Howard & Baltimore Counties

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County residents and utility crews were picking up the pieces Thursday, a day after storms swept through, toppling trees, flooding dozens of roads and knocking out power to thousands of homes and businesses. Tornado and flash flood warnings were issued Wednesday night for Howard and Baltimore counties as the worst of the storm bore down on the area. It’s estimated that over two inches of rain fell in a two-hour window, raising water levels in flood-prone areas like Ellicott City, and strong winds left behind a trail of damage. Speaking at a Thursday news conference, Howard County...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
tennistimes.com

Reports: Orioles heir files lawsuit over control of team

Louis Angelos, son of longtime Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos, is suing his mother, Georgia, and brother, John, over control of the team, according to reports from The Baltimore Banner and Baltimore Sun Thursday. The elder Angelos, who according to the lawsuit suffered a failure of his aortic valve in...
BALTIMORE, MD
PennLive.com

Maryland college mourning death of terrier that called campus home for 17 years

A Parson Jack Russell terrier who served as a companion for staff and students at St. John’s College in Annapolis died Friday at age 17. Arcadia, or “Cadie,” came to the school in 2006 when she was 9 months old after an unusual request by a donor. Warren Spector, a 1981 graduate and member of the Board of Visitors and Governors, agreed to give the school $6 million, on the condition that the college have a dog on campus.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

The Halal Guys will open its first Baltimore City location

A fast-casual restaurant chain that got its start from a New York City street cart will open a location in downtown Baltimore. The Halal Guys -- a concept that specializes in gyros, chicken and falafel -- will move into a storefront at 400 E. Pratt St. across from the Inner Harbor. The space used to house Nalley Fresh, a local salad spot.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore magazine serves as a user’s guide to the region, both in print and online. Through world-class design, bold photography, and captivating writing, we point you to the best in food, drink, arts, culture, fashion, and more. We also introduce you to Baltimore’s most fascinating people and dig deep on the subjects that matter most to our readers. We passionately chronicle and celebrate this complicated, wonderful, vibrant city we all love. We know everything about this town. And soon you will, too.

 https://www.baltimoremagazine.com

