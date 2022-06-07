After 58 Years, Paul McCartney is Finally Getting Back To Baltimore

20TH Anniversary Bash featuring : Here’s to the Night Concert. Take a step back into the 90's with us! Slip on some docs and torn jeans and come rock-out with Here's to the Night. If a picture is truly worth a thousand words, then the memories and stories that a particular song can evoke are worth a million. Hailing from Baltimore, MD, Here’s to the Night fully immerses listeners in a full-spectrum 90s experience, with a song list comprised of some of the most fun and energetic songs from the era. From start to finish, audiences are transformed back to their high school heyday, as the party vibe transcends the stage and makes its way to the dance floor. You’ll hear all the alt rock classics, one-hit wonders, boy bands and hip hop legends that can be crammed into a single evening. Here’s to the Night brings together 4 Mid-Atlantic music veterans with a wealth of experience, giving audiences an unforgettable live event.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO