Kaden Perry is already feeling better. Gonzaga’s sophomore forward is three weeks removed from back surgery, but he felt relief within days. “My quality of life is way better. Life was almost better instantly,” Perry said. “I could sit in a chair for 10, 15 minutes, I could only walk for 30 minutes before my back started crushing me. Now I’m able to sit in a chair and do homework. I can walk without discomfort and shooting pains.”

SPOKANE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO