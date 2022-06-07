'Black-ish' Creator Kenya Barris Files For Divorce

Judge Greg Mathis’ verdict on the slap heard ’round the world is in.
The “Judge Mathis” star shared his thoughts on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars in a new interview with Page Six.
“I think anytime you commit an assault, you commit a crime. And committing an assault, no matter how embarrassing or humiliating, it does not legitimize an assault,” Mathis, 62, told us from a legal standpoint. (Rock never pressed charges over the March 27 incident.)
But as a husband, the former Michigan 36th District Court judge admitted he could relate to Smith’s ire over Rock, 57, making a...
