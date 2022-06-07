ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC30 Central Valley

Valley theaters holding $2 film screenings for kids all summer

By Joyeeta Biswas
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOJ2v_0g3NJ7oX00 Valley parents - if you're looking for a cheap way to keep your kids entertained this summer, why not take them to the movies?

Theaters in Fresno and beyond are holding special screenings of family-friendly movies throughout the summer months.

That includes kid favorites like Kung Fu Panda, The Lorax, and Despicable Me.

The tickets cost just $1 or $2, making this an easy and very affordable way to get your kids out of the house but keep them away from the heat.

RELATED: City of Fresno offering free swimming lessons for kids

Regal Theatres is playing two movie choices every Tuesday and Wednesday and tickets are $2 each. Click here to see what's playing and book tickets ahead of time.

Maya Cinemas is also screening two new family films every week, starting June 1. Tickets cost $1, and you can buy a kids' tray for $5. Click here for movies playing, and more information.

At the Galaxy Theatres Tulare, movies will be screened every Tuesday and Thursday from June to August. Tickets cost $2. Click here for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
Hanford Sentinel

Comfort food while unraveling a mystery | Hanford Gourmet

As I sat down to write today, I was reminded of a column I wrote in June 2020, three months after we stepped out into the Pandemic Unknown. I wrote that I just could not write — “la la la…bake a cake…roll out some pasta…barbecue.”
HANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Movies#Regal Theatres
FOX26

The Kings Fair going on now through Sunday in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — The Kings Fair is underway in Hanford. The fair opens Thursday afternoon at 5:00 p.m. and runs through the weekend. Enjoy live entertainment, a livestock show, and Jr. livestock auction. There is a variety of vendors, and a midway with rides that provide fun for...
HANFORD, CA
tvtechnology.com

Five Stations Launch NextGen TV in Fresno-Visalia

FRESNO, Calif.—Five major television stations serving the Fresno-Visalia market have launched NextGen TV broadcasts. The June 9 launch included KGPE (the Nexstar-owned CBS affiliate), KMPH-TV (the Sinclair-owned Fox affiliate), KSEE (Nexstar-owned NBC affiliate), KNSO (the NBCUniversal Local-owned Telemundo affiliate) and KFRE-TV (the Sinclair-owned CW affiliate). Earlier this month KMCF-LD...
FRESNO, CA
Evie M.

This "boring tourist trap" in Atwater is actually one of spookiest places you could go in California

Air Force One at Castle Air Museum in Atwater, CATaurusEmerald on Wikimedia Commons. Before anyone says anything, I do not consider the Castle Air Museum to be a "boring tourist trap". I have personally worked there when I was younger, and it is far from it. But as kids growing up in Atwater/Merced (AKA "Merdead") all the majority of us knew is it looked like a dusty plane graveyard rather than a place filled with incredible history, bravery, sacrifice, and apparently some ghosts. I have heard it dozens and dozens referred to a "boring tourist trap" when it is in fact the one place you should run to when visiting Atwater/Merced.
ATWATER, CA
thesungazette.com

Bartenders, servers must soon pass alcohol serving exam

Under Assembly Bills 1221 and 82, anyone who is employed at a liquor-serving establishment and is responsible for checking identification, taking customer orders and pouring or delivering alcoholic beverages must receive a Responsible Beverage Service (RBS) certification from the Department of Alcoholic Beverages (ABC) by Aug. 31. “I think it’s...
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Ag students return to the Kings Fair for livestock auctions

When it comes to the Kings Fair, many people think about the delicious snacks, the quality entertainment or perhaps the lights and sounds of the midway. For 4-H students and members of Future Farmers of America, however, the Fair means the culmination of a year of hard work. “It’s a...
theshafterpress.com

Local teacher walks across stage as graduate

Golden Oak second grade teacher Ashley Miriles had the opportunity to walk across the stage to collect her diploma from University of California Merced recently, with a little help from her class. Miriles grew up in Shafter and attended Shafter schools throughout her childhood, up to and including graduating from...
SHAFTER, CA
Evie M.

Would you visit the ghosts of the beautiful and terrifying McHenry Mansion in Modesto, CA?

the McHenry Mansion in Modesto, CAValente Quintero Castro on Wikimediacommons Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License. I miss living in California. I miss my home in Atwater, growing up in the Central Valley with so much at your fingertips, and this was in the "middle of nowhere". I've been thinking of home a lot, including all the amazing stories and strange happenings I was oblivious to as a kid, with some happening in the next town over. I lived only an hour from Modesto, which means it became a regular place to visit (their mall was sooo much better than ours) and still I had no idea such a historic place like the beautiful (and allegedly haunted) McHenry Mansion even existed. But now I do. And it's quite the story.
MODESTO, CA
thesungazette.com

Local shelters “overflowing” as adoption rates slow

VISALIA – Dogs and cats at animal shelters up and down the West Coast are being adopted at alarmingly slow rates, leading to more euthanizations as no-kill shelters fill up to capacity. That’s certainly the case at Valley Oak SPCA in Visalia, whose adoption rates have been cut in half over the past few years.
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Tulare teens “step up’ to a challenge

At Tech Preparatory High School in Tulare, a group of students participated in what’s called the “Step Up Youth Challenge.” The group got to work on a project they would call “Ground Zero.”. Their goal was to develop positive coping mechanisms that would help some find...
TULARE, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
49K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy