The Lynchburg Hillcats scored two runs in the top of the 9th inning to rally and beat the FredNats 6-4 in the series finale at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Jacob Young had two hits and two RBIs, T.J. White had an RBI triple, and the FredNats still take five out of seven games in the series from the Hillcats.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO