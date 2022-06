HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Mathias, West Virginia man will spend the next 21 years and eight months in prison for the shooting death of a Timberville man in 2020. On Thursday in Rockingham County Circut Court a judge sentenced 22-year-old Antone Tavares to 28 years and eight months in prison with 10 years of the sentence suspended for the murder of 26-year-old Andrew Hoover of Timberville on July 4th, 2020.

