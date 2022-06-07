ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Park Pond to close for Fishing Rodeo

By Courtesy of Clarksville Parks and Rec
 3 days ago

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) Youth Fishing Rodeo will take place Saturday, June 11 at the Liberty Park pond. Effective Tuesday, June 7, the pond will be closed to public fishing in preparation for the event. The remainder of Liberty Park will be open to the public leading up to, and during the event. The pond will reopen Saturday afternoon following the conclusion of the Fishing Rodeo.

The Youth Fishing Rodeo is a free event coordinated by TWRA at Liberty Park each year for youth ages 15 and under. Registration will begin at 7:00 a.m., June 11 at Liberty Park, and fishing will begin at 7:30 a.m. Final weigh-in will be at 9:00 a.m with awards to immediately follow. Door prizes will be awarded to young participants throughout the event. Pre-registration is not required.

For more information on the fishing rodeo, please visit www.tn.gov/twra

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Liberty Park Pond to close for Fishing Rodeo

