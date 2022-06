Maryland has the best medical debt protection policies and Tennessee has the worst, according to the "Medical Debt Policy Scorecard" from the Innovation for Justice. Each state was ranked based on current policies that reduce instances of medical debt and effectively assist people experiencing debt, according to a May 25 news release from Innovation for Justice, a social justice innovation lab from Tucson-based University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law and the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business in Salt Lake City. Read more about the methodology here.

