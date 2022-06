While it is frustrating to postpone policy progress for another year, we are optimistic that the Legislature and the administration will be able to return to the table, hear from Vermonters, and find solutions. If the pandemic has taught us anything, public health should not be political. Read the story on VTDigger here: Reps. Pugh & Whitman: How to save a life — the true intentions of H.728.

VERMONT STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO