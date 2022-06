This slideshow requires JavaScript. GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Arts and Eco Fair returned to its familiar venue of Ridgewood Avenue alongside Glen Ridge High School on Saturday, May 21. The event was held for the first time in four years, with an added boost provided by perfect skies. Seen by its organizers as two events in one, the fair had been canceled by rain in 2019 and the pandemic the next two years. According to LoriJeane Moody, chairperson of the Glen Ridge Environmental Committee, the ecology portion of the fair has been around for about 15 years and the arts fair “a lot longer.” A press release said the arts fair has been held for 41 years; the two events combined into one celebration in 2007.

