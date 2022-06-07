SWAT Standoff Arrests: 2 charged after 911 call, gunfire in Garden City

GRANITEVILLE — Police arrested a White River Junction woman for allegedly violating conditions of release during a response to a report of a suspect vehicle parked in the Barre Town Forest parking lot off Barclay Quarry Road. Troopers arrived on June 10 about five minutes before 1 p.m. and identified the occupants as Christina Chatlos, 36, and Rex Comstock, according to a police report. Troopers saw drug paraphernalia on Chatlos’s lap associated with crack cocaine. Chatlos tried to destroy the crack right in front of the troopers, the report further states, so she was taken into custody. A later search of the vehicle yielded crack cocaine belonging to Chatlos and Comstock. Troopers found out Chatlos had four active sets of court-ordered conditions of release prohibiting her from using illicit drugs. Comstock and Chatlos were both taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks of the Vermont State Police for processing. Both parties were processed, issued citations to appear in Washington County Superior Court, and released.

