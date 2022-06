NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a long courageous battle with COPD, JoAnn M. Veauthier slipped away peacefully on Friday, June 10, 2022. She was 78 years old. JoAnn was born April 27, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio and was the third child of Michael and Helen Janci. She lived...

