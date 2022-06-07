ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Escaped STAR Community Justice Center inmate is from Wilmington

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of five inmates who slipped away from a community-based correctional facility in southern Ohio Saturday were Clinton Countians, one of whom was still on the loose as of Tuesday afternoon. The one inmate who had not been recovered is Thomas Charles Comberger, 46, whose last known address is...

www.wnewsj.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Tri-state officials search for body in Mason Co.

UPDATE (4:37 p.m. June 12): The man has been found and is safe. The water rescue and search have been suspended as there is no further evidence that someone jumped off the Mason Bridge. UPDATE (12:14 p.m. June 12): Mason Police Department has released information about a person of interest in this case. Mason PD […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio man found dead in Portersville

PORTERSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - State police are searching for answers as they actively investigate a homicide in Butler County. Troopers said Frederick Orr from Columbus, Ohio was found dead on Kelly Road in Portersville early on Saturday morning. His death has been classified as a homicide. However, it's not known how he died and autopsy results are pending.
PORTERSVILLE, PA
WOWK 13 News

Missing teenager reported out of Mason County

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County deputies need help locating a missing teen. Deputies say that Carl Wes Baker, 17, was reported missing around 5 p.m. on Friday. They say he is approximately 5’10, and 227 pounds. He was last reported as wearing a sleeveless WVU shirt, jeans, and camo boots. If you have […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
police1.com

Dayton police vow to end 'hooning' on city streets

DAYTON, Ohio — Dayton police officials say the police department will team up with other local law enforcement agencies this summer to try to put a stop to "hooning" in the city. Hooning is a term used to describe reckless driving behaviors like speeding, racing, doughnuts and burnouts that...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franklin Furnace, OH
City
Dayton, OH
Clinton County, OH
Crime & Safety
Wilmington, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Sabina, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, OH
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Akron, OH
City
New Holland, OH
State
Ohio State
County
Clinton County, OH
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Franklin Furnace, OH
Crime & Safety
The Daily Sentinel

Warrant issued for Pomeroy man

MASON, W.Va. — A warrant has been issued for a Pomeroy, Ohio, man following a high speed chase Thursday afternoon, according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney. McKinney said the warrant was issued for Damon Richard Fisher for allegedly obstructing an officer and fleeing. He added other charges are pending.
POMEROY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmates#Community Service#Correctional Facility#Prison#Scioto County Sheriff
Fox 19

3 kilos of fentanyl seized in Middletown drug bust

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown man was arrested on federal drug and firearms charges after a multi-agency investigation, according to the Middletown Division of Police. The Middletown Police Special Operations Unit, Dayton Police Department, and Federal Bureau of Investigation were involved in the investigation. The investigation recovered over three...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman accused of stealing dead baby’s identity

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman was arrested Friday in Utah on federal charges she stole the identity of a dead baby. Ava Misseldine, 49, used the infant’s identity to obtain a passport, student pilot license, flight attendant job, admission to Ohio State University and pandemic relief loans, said Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Autopsy report of veteran killed in Ross Co. shows potential charges for murder

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Autopsy records obtained this week by the Guardian shows that a veteran killed earlier this year in Ross County was shot multiple times in the back. Lance Corporal Jeffrey Todd Knotts, Jr., 21, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky died from multiple gunshots after he was found going door-to-door in the middle of the night, allegedly pleading for help. Multiple homeowners dialed 9-1-1 to report that a stranger was knocking on their doors, while multiple home security cameras caught the goings-on. Before deputies could make it to the Chillicothe subdivision, one homeowner opened fire, killing the Marine on a front lawn. It was assumed by much of the public that the shooting was an act of self-defense, but the autopsy report sheds a light that may determine that the attack was instead an act of murder.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Ohio Vandals Key Over 100 Cars in Small Towns

Vandals hit a small Ohio community hard, keying over 100 vehicles in a destructive overnight spree between Monday and Tuesday. Now police are asking for the public's help to track these crooks down. Police say the vandals left a distinctive calling card behind, marking every one of the targeted vehicles with a capital letter A.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Body of missing man found in Pickaway County creek

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man reported missing this week was found dead in a Pickaway County creek. Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said Thursday that Brian Adams, 50, of Williamsport was reported missing Monday by family members. Detectives received a tip the next day and responded to Deer Creek, where a body was found […]
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ashland Police hunt for arson suspect

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The Ashland Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of starting a house fire on Thursday. Ashland PD reports that Rachel Mitchell (aka Riffe) allegedly started a fire in the Evans Street area of Ashland. Based on evidence collected at the scene, police were able to obtain a warrant for […]
ASHLAND, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Reward offered for latest arson in Waverly

WAVERLY, Ohio — The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual(s) responsible for an arson that occurred at 82 Estep Lane in Waverly. At approximately 2:41 a.m., June 1, Waverly and Piketon Fire departments...
WAVERLY, OH
Times Gazette

Report: Chief ‘liability’ for NVPD, put village ‘in a very bad position legally’; recommends discipline up to termination & criminal investigation

WILMINGTON — The investigation of New Vienna Chief of Police Darnell Pate Jr. is complete. It concludes that: the chief and his sergeant were insubordinate; the two “put the village in a very bad position legally”; “Chief Pate is a liability for the Dept.”; it recommends “disciplinary action be taken up to and including termination”; and it recommends the opening of a criminal investigation.
NEW VIENNA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy