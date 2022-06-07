ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Florida man bitten by an alligator he mistook for a dog

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lBedY_0g3NCShQ00

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten Tuesday by an alligator that he mistook for a dog.

WTSP says an unidentified 49-year-old man was bitten by an alligator Tuesday morning around 12:30 a.m. Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in the area on another call when the man flagged them. He told investigators that he was talking outside a motel overnight when he saw something in the bushes, and thought it was a dog on a long leash.

The alligator got close enough to the man and bit his right leg, according to WFTS. The man told SCSO that he tried to get away and felt “the alligator rip a chunk off his leg.”

WFTS says an SCSO sergeant was able to catch the alligator and an alligator trapper was able to take it away from the area. The alligator was about 7 feet, 1 inch long.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to WTSP.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
County
Sarasota County, FL
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Sarasota County, FL
Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

Man bitten in leg by 7-foot alligator at North Port motel garden

NORTH PORT, Fla. - While a man was walking around a North Port motel during the middle of the night, deputies said he was bitten by an alligator. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, around 12:45 a.m., the 49-year-old was walking in the front garden Warm Mineral Springs Motel, located on Tamiami Trail. Deputies said he is a resident at the motel.
NORTH PORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Scso#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

6 members of Haitian Special Olympics team missing, Florida authorities say

Six men from Haiti who were scheduled to attend the Special Olympic USA Games in Orlando, Florida, are missing, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. The men, identified as: Antione Joseph Mithon, 32; Nicholson Fontilus, 20; Peter Mianovich Berlus, 19; Anderson Petit-Frere, 18; Steevenson Jacquet, 24; and Oriol Jean, 18, were last seen in Kissimmee, Florida, around 2:30 p.m. Monday when they turned in the keys to their hotel rooms, the sheriff's office said. The men left their personal belongings behind.
ORLANDO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

4-legged customer refuses to leave at closing

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A lost dog, Bentley, found his way into a Dollar General in Bradenton and refused to leave at closing time. Officers were responding to a call about the ‘customer’ that just did not want to leave. The good boy’s owners were found and he...
BRADENTON, FL
NBC 2

Investigators identify human remains found in Babcock Ranch

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Human remains discovered in Babcock Ranch on May 6 have been identified as Edward R. Gerdom, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Human skeletal remnants found in Babcock Ranch Curry Creek Wildlife Preserve. Gerdom was a resident of North Fort Myers...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
72K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy