Capitol Greetings June 7, 2022

At the heart of it, the state’s budget is about the people and the services they depend on, from public safety to mental health, education, and other vital programs and services. For the past year, I’ve been working with my Senate Appropriations subcommittee chairs, along with our counterparts in the House, to write a budget that is driven by the philosophy that the budget is not just a spreadsheet about money – it’s about people and how these investments impact lives and shape our state’s future. What are the needs throughout Oklahoma, and how best can we meet those needs with the resources we have? In regard to the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, I have to say it is one of the best we’ve produced in a number of years, prioritizing critical areas while helping keep our state strong in anticipation of future economic changes.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO