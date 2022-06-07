ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Capitol Greetings June 7, 2022

By Press Release
 5 days ago

Eastern Oklahoma State College’s meat processing plant held a ribbon cutting for its renovation last week. Eastern’s remodel was funded through a $600,000 Department of Agriculture grant last year. Governor Stitt prioritized projects that would have generational effects. I believe this qualifies. It should help address a supply shortage of meat...

Session Wraps Up By Rep. Eddy Dempsey

In the second regular session of the 58th Legislature, House Republicans focused on investing in the future of Oklahoma. Through a comprehensive budget plan focused on savings and funding core services, House Republicans funded law enforcement at record levels, increased state savings to $2.6 billion, continued to fight federal overreach, and made generational investments in rural economic development.
OKLAHOMA STATE
House Republicans to introduce inflation relief in special session Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY – House Republicans will introduce a slate of inflation relief bills in special session Monday, reiterating their support for helping Oklahomans overcome the rising cost of goods and services. "House Republicans support all plans and paths to get Oklahomans the most inflation relief possible," said House Speaker...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Legislation Protecting Oklahoma Values

The House this year passed several pieces of legislation regarding gender issues, each of which I was proud to support. The first bill, Senate Bill 2, was signed by the Governor earlier this year. It ensures that only biological women compete on women's sports teams. It's just common sense that biological men shouldn’t compete in women's sports, and I am committed to protecting the opportunity for all girls and women in Oklahoma to excel and succeed in their chosen sports without having to unfairly compete with biological men.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Budget Break Down

At the heart of it, the state’s budget is about the people and the services they depend on, from public safety to mental health, education, and other vital programs and services. For the past year, I’ve been working with my Senate Appropriations subcommittee chairs, along with our counterparts in the House, to write a budget that is driven by the philosophy that the budget is not just a spreadsheet about money – it’s about people and how these investments impact lives and shape our state’s future. What are the needs throughout Oklahoma, and how best can we meet those needs with the resources we have? In regard to the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, I have to say it is one of the best we’ve produced in a number of years, prioritizing critical areas while helping keep our state strong in anticipation of future economic changes.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Attorney General O’Connor Announces Settlement with Tri-State Medical Supplies

OKLAHOMA CITY - Attorney General John O’Connor announced today that a former Oklahoma-based company, Tri State Medical Supplies, LLC, has agreed to resolve allegations that the company violated the Oklahoma Medicaid False Claims Act by inflating prices and shipping charges of durable medical equipment. Tri-State Medical Supplies has agreed to pay $363,116 to resolve the allegations.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Toni Koraza

Will Oklahoma Face Prolonged Food Shortages?

It may sound surprising to some, but Oklahoma is the fifth hungriest state in America. The outbreak of COVID-19 that has lasted for the past two years has worsened food shortages. Oklahoma isn’t the only place that has been affected by food deserts, but the food insecurity crisis is only continuing.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Michael Ward

Funeral Service for Michael Ward, 40 of Spiro, Oklahoma will be at 1:00 on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Lighthouse at the Crossroads in Spiro, Oklahoma with Reverend Howard Jeffery officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home. Michael...
SPIRO, OK
FSPD DWI ENFORCEMENT OPERATION Featured

61 DWI arrests since operation began, three businesses cited. Fort Smith, AR - The Fort Smith Police, in partnership with the Arkansas State Police and Alcohol Beverage Control, are continuing to proactively address impaired driving in our city. This includes periodic and random sobriety checkpoints, increased focus on impaired driving, and increased compliance checks at businesses permitted for on-premise alcohol consumption.
FORT SMITH, AR
DECIDING GAME IN BLACKSBURG ON SUNDAY

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Oklahoma attempted a comeback twice, but fell to No. 4 seed Virginia Tech 14-8 Saturday afternoon at English Field, forcing a deciding third game in the NCAA Blacksburg Super Regional. The Sooners (41-22) and Hokies (45-13) will meet again at noon CT Sunday on ESPNU. The...
BLACKSBURG, VA
SOONERS TOP HOKIES IN SUPER REGIONAL OPENER

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Jake Bennett and Trevin Michael combined for 12 strikeouts and Kendall Pettis drove in two runs to lead Oklahoma to a 5-4 win over No. 4 Virginia Tech Friday in the first game of the NCAA Blacksburg Super Regional at English Field. Bennett (9-3) struck out...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Fatality Crash near Clayton

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a fatality collision occurred on June 4, 2022 at approximately 2:44am on State Highway 43, approximately 3 miles north and 2.5 miles west of Clayton, OK, in Pushmataha County. According to the report, a 1997 Honda Civic driven Ethan G. Broome...
CLAYTON, OK

