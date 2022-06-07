ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Liverpool Led Transfer Race For Midfield Star Until Kylian Mbappe Intervention

By Neil Andrew
 5 days ago

Liverpool were winning the race to sign one of their primary summer targets until an unlikely twist in the transfer battle for Kylian Mbappe meant plans changed according to a report.

The France international looked destined for the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer until he decided at the last minute to extend his stay at Ligue 1 club PSG.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna ( via Sport Witness ), Mbappe's change in direction 'accelerated' Real's quest to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Aouna claims that at the start of May, Liverpool 'had a lead' in the race for the 22-year-old as they looked to start rebuilding their midfield.

With uncertainty over the futures of James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool were keen to add a younger, dynamic player like Tchouameni to complement Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, and Jordan Henderson.

Events took a dramatic turn however once Mbappe decided to stay at PSG and with Real Madrid desperate to secure a big-money signing this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano , the deal to take the talented Frenchman to Los Blancos is about to complete with Real paying Monaco €80million plus €20million add-ons. Tchouameni will sign a five-year contract with the European champions.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Facebook
