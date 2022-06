We've been spending a lot of time lately warning and informing Massachusetts residents of a number of different scams that have been occurring on a regular basis. For example, we recently discussed a very serious scam that is putting women in dangerous situations which you can read about by going here. In addition, you'll want to keep your head up and eyes open as there is a baby formula scam taking place. There's also the FedEx Email Scam that Berkshire County residents are experiencing. Case and point, I almost fell for this scam. The amount of scams going around is astounding and many of them are happening here in Massachusetts including the Berkshires. You really have to protect yourself 24/7 in this day in age.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO