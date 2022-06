LUDLOW, Vt. – Please join us on Thursday, July 14 for a “Night at the Races” at Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow raising money for Assisting Children Today (A.CT.). All money raised will help provide assistance for the families of sick children in Vermont. The charity offers help in a variety of ways whether it be paying medical expenses, mortgage payments, utility bills, transportation to and from a hospital, or simply buying a computer or iPad that will offer comfort to a child in need.

