Becca Kufrin defends proposing to Thomas Jacobs: I’m not ‘desperate’

By Riley Cardoza
 2 days ago

Becca Kufrin is proud of her proposal despite haters calling her “desperate.”

The “Bachelor in Paradise” alum, 32, on Tuesday defended her decision to get down on one knee and ask partner Thomas Jacobs to marry her.

Although Kufrin said she has “received so much love” since sharing the news of her engagement in May, she told fellow “Bachelorette” Michelle Young on their “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that she has also seen some negative comments.

“People are like, ‘She’s desperate.’ ‘I would never allow a woman to propose to the man.’ ‘I would never do this,'” the former publicist said.

“It’s like, cool, that’s you. But why does it, as a female, make me desperate to want to [propose] to somebody? If Thomas in a week were to do the exact same thing, no one says he’s desperate. It doesn’t make sense to me. The logic’s not there.”

Kufrin shared proposal pictures via Instagram last month, calling it “the ultimate plot twist.”

As for Jacobs, the real estate broker, 29, praised his fiancée’s “power move” in a post of his own , gushing, “The ultimate UNO reverse card. … You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it.”

The former “Bachelorette” revealed that some haters have called her proposal “desperate.”
Kufrin noted in Tuesday’s podcast episode that Jacobs was “so appreciative” of her gesture and did not “feel offended.”

The former “Bachelorette” contestant chimed in, “I feel very fortunate to have been able to experience that. I’m even more fortunate that it’s with [Becca]. And I’m just excited for this life.”

The couple met on Season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”
As for their future surnames, the former ABC personalities plan to combine their current last names with a hyphen, though they have not decided on the order yet.

“We’ll have our kids hyphenate,” Kufrin added. “They’re both of us.”

Jacobs doubled down on their choice, saying, “Since Becca lost her father and it’s her and her sister, I just don’t want to see any scenario where there’s not a Kufrin going around in the world.”

The reality stars met and fell in love on Season 7 of “BiP.”

While they did not leave the show together, they reconciled by the time the finale aired in October 2021.

“I’m sorry for breaking up with you on national television, but I’ll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy,” Kufrin captioned an Instagram video at the time. “Thanks for making my heart smile far more than it ever has.”

Kufrin was previously engaged to “Bachelor” Arie Luyendyk Jr. and her “Bachelorette” winner, Garrett Yrigoyen .

