1977 Hit Song “God Save The Queen” Returns To Top Of The Charts After Platinum Jubilee

Sex Pistols‘ song “God Save the Queen” is back on the top of the UK charts. It has been 45 years since its original release in May 1977 during the Silver Jubilee. It was only the popular band’s second single. At the time, the lyrics were highly controversial and even banned by the BBC. Even so, it went to the top of the charts.

Now, during the Platinum Jubilee, the song reached No. 1 on music streaming service charts and is going to the Top 5 of the Official UK Singles chart. John Lydon (fka Johnny Rotten) from the group wrote about the song in an essay.

A QUEEN IS CROWNED, US lobbycard, Queen Elizabeth II, 1953 / Everett Collection

He shared, “God bless the Queen. She’s put up with a lot. I’ve got no animosity against any one of the royal family. Never did… It’s the institution of it that bothers me and the assumption that I’m to pay for that.”

FILTH AND THE FURY, Paul Cook, Johnny Rotten, Steve Jones, of The Sex Pistols in 1977, 2000. © Fine Line Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

Sex Pistols’ song wasn’t the only re-issue to reach the top of the charts recently. The song “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush reached the top of the charts after many decades due to the Netflix series Stranger Things. The song was featured in the show and had a resurgence among fans.

ELIZABETH: A PORTRAIT IN PART(S), (aka ELIZABETH), Queen Elizabeth II, 2022. © Mongrel Media /Courtesy Everett Collection

Listen to “God Save the Queen” below. Do you like the song?