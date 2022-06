The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments Thursday morning in a challenge to a 2011 state law surrounding guns. Leon County government is part of that case. A preemption law passed in 1987 says municipalities cannot have gun regulations stricter than those passed by the state. The 2011 law boosted penalties for such occurrences. It includes language that allows local leaders to be fined and even removed from office for enforcing such policies.

LEON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO