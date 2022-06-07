ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moose, WY

Temporary closures for Phelps Lake trails

By Buckrail @ Toby
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOOSE, — A temporary closure will be in effect for trails around Phelps Lake on June 14 and 15. According to a press...

Summer dawns, TCSAR stays busy

WILSON, Wyo. — The action never stops for Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) volunteers who have been busy responding to multiple backcountry incidents in the last couple of days. Most recently, TCSAR was dispatched to an individual who needed assistance from a mountain biking injury on Teton Pass.
TETON COUNTY, WY
JHMR opens for summer activities on June 11

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) will open for summer activities on Saturday, June 11. The Bridger Gondola, Sweetwater Gondola and Teewinot Chairlift will join the iconic Aerial Tram, which opened on May 21, as part of the current operations lineup. The newly expanded Jackson Hole Bike Park and sightseeing on the Bridger Gondola and Sweetwater Gondola open on June 11, officially kicking off a full slate of summer activities at the Resort.
JACKSON, WY
Two of griz 399’s offspring take a Green River walkabout

Wyofile by Angus M. Thuermer Jr. Two of famous mamma grizzly bear 399’s male cubs are on a walkabout out of Jackson Hole and into the Green River valley in Sublette County. The 2-year-old grizzlies dispersed from their home range via separate routes, Dan Thompson, Wyoming Game and Fish large carnivore supervisor, said Tuesday. They ended up, serendipitously, near the same residential area where agency personnel are busy warning denizens to secure food, trash and feed that might draw in the habituated animals, which are accustomed to such attractants.
JACKSON, WY
Man dies when ATV rolls down steep embankment in Southeast Idaho

On Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming, Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast on Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho. Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County. It was determined that the ATV operator had died at the scene prior to EMS arrival. The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while the operator was mending fences. The operator had been working by himself at the time of the accident. The operator was Lance Bateman, age 63, from Etna, Wyoming. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends it condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bateman during this difficult time.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
Chad Hudson selected as Forest Supervisor for BTNF

JACKSON, Wyo. — According to a press release from the U.S. Forest Service Chad Hudson has been selected as the new Forest Supervisor for Bridger-Teton National Forest (BTNF). Hudson replaces Tricia O’Connor who will retire at the end of June. “We are excited that Chad has accepted the...
JACKSON, WY
Should short-term rentals be changed from 30 to 90 days?

JACKSON, Wyo. — Short term rentals are being discussed throughout the community. The Lodging Overlay, located in the heart of downtown, is where this use predominately lives in town. We currently see this use on Glenwood Street and proposed buildings where the Lodging Overlay is in place. The Town...
JACKSON, WY
Tips on recreating in bear country

JACKSON, Wyo. — Summer in the Tetons brings an abundance of active wildlife, including black and grizzly bears, in and around Grand Teton National Park. The grizzly bear population has been on the rise in the area, causing the animals to expand their range beyond their historical habitats. “All of Teton County is now in occupied grizzly bear habitat,” said Grand Teton National Park in April.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Horserace gambling at Hole Bowl hangs in limbo

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Board of County Commissioners discussed a resolution to allow pari-mutuel wagering on live horseracing, historic horse racing and simulcast racing at Hole Bowl. After discussion and public comment, the board opted to continue the item to their July 5 meeting, when Chair Natalia...
TETON COUNTY, WY
The Hoot is back at Dornan’s

MOOSE, Wyo. — Yesterday, the Jackson Hole Hootenanny kicked off the summer season in its traditional venue at Dornan’s Chuckwagon in Grand Teton National Park. The Hootenanny began in the 1950s and continues to be a home for some of Jackson’s best musicians. Every Monday night, acoustic musicians will play under the pavilion from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Food and beverages will be served until 8 p.m.
JACKSON, WY
Wreck sends another vehicle into the river in Swan Valley

It happened again. There was another serious accident at the curves just south of the community of Swan Valley over the weekend. A truck that was pulling a trailer overturned Sunday and shut down the Highway for several hours. Swan Valley Fire, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the Forest Service and...
Three people die, one injured in three separate East Idaho crashes Wednesday

Three people died and one juvenile was injured in three separate East Idaho wrecks on Wednesday. Caribou County sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday were dispatched to Bailey Creek Road just south of Soda Springs for the report of a single-vehicle rollover crash. Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies discovered a 2003 Toyota pickup had left the west side of the roadway and had rolled several times, the...
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
SNAPPED: Volunteers improve Nelson Knoll trail for National Trails Day

JACKSON, Wyo. — Trails don’t just maintain themselves. They need a little TLC. And on Saturday, locals provided. During National Trails Day, participants improved the Nelson Knoll Trail in East Jackson, an easy access point to the national forest. Friends of Pathways provides weekly updates on local trail...
JACKSON, WY
Bontecou Construction - Bookkeeper

Bookkeeper position available with Bontecou Construction. Job includes bi-weekly payroll, filing, insurance and invoice tracking, tax reporting, office management, project billing (AIA). As we carry on the 40 year legacy of building quality custom homes in Jackson, WY, our family owned company continues to grow. We are willing to train...
JACKSON, WY
Fatal crash south of Soda Springs

On Wednesday at about 1:50 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff and Caribou County EMS were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover approx. 1.5 mile south of Soda Springs on Bailey Creek Rd. The post Fatal crash south of Soda Springs appeared first on Local News 8.
SODA SPRINGS, ID
Idaho Falls man dies in head-on collision on I-15

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho Falls man died in a head-on collision on I-15, Idaho State Police says. On June 8th at around 7 p.m., a 35-year-old man from Idaho Falls was driving in the wrong lane, police say. He hit a juvenile driving a pickup truck head-on, and the cars came to a stop in the middle of the road.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

