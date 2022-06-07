Jefferson County man who escaped St. Ann jail sentenced to nearly 5 years

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend. Twenty-seven-year-old Caleb Doyle of Warsaw was arrested Friday night on felony warrants from Linn, Ray, and Lafayette counties, misdemeanor warrants from Lafayette County, Richmond, and Lexington police. plus accusations of felony driving while suspended, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to display valid plates, no proof of insurance, and operating a vehicle without operable tail lights. Doyle was taken to the Ray County Jail.
