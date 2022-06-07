Jefferson County man who escaped St. Ann jail sentenced to nearly 5 years

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV) – An SUV drove off after hitting a student who had gotten off a bus in St. Clair, Missouri Thursday. The school district said the bus had its stop sign deployed and lights on after it stopped on Mill Road around 3:20 p.m. A student walked off the bus and was crossing the road when a dark SUV went around the bus and hit the student. The vehicle also struck the rear corner of the bus and the stop sign on the bus.

SAINT CLAIR, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO