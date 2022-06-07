ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

Jefferson County man who escaped St. Ann jail sentenced to nearly 5 years

By Nicole Sanders
KMOV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Jefferson County man who was the center of a 2021 manhunt after escaping from a North County jail has been sentenced. Jason Woolbright, 48,...

www.kmov.com

kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of June 11th

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend. Twenty-seven-year-old Caleb Doyle of Warsaw was arrested Friday night on felony warrants from Linn, Ray, and Lafayette counties, misdemeanor warrants from Lafayette County, Richmond, and Lexington police. plus accusations of felony driving while suspended, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to display valid plates, no proof of insurance, and operating a vehicle without operable tail lights. Doyle was taken to the Ray County Jail.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KMOV

14 people indicted on federal charges accusing them of running fentanyl distribution ring in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Fourteen people have been indicted on federal charges for running a fentanyl distribution ring in the St. Louis area. Seven people, including Davante “Jizzlebuckz” Lindsey, 25, of St. Louis, Andre “Luh Half” Pearson, 25, of St. Louis County, were initially indicted in April. Seven others, including Edward “Edot” Hopkins, 20, were added to a superseding indictment on Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

PD: Suspect fires warning shot at ground, deflected bullet hits victim

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A bullet bounced off a street curb and struck a man in St. Louis Saturday evening, police said. An altercation between two men happened in the 4100 block of Papin Street before one of them, a 66-year-old man, shot in the direction of the other, a 38-year-old man. Police said the 66-year-old man showed up to where the other man and his girlfriend were at after the girlfriend called the 66-year-old man saying she was in trouble.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 teens dead in apparent murder-suicide

2 locals among those charged in riot conspiracy near pride event. 2 teens dead after murder-suicide in north St. Louis County, police say. Police are investigating after 2 teens died in a murder-suicide in north St. Louis County on Saturday night. The St. Louis Cardinals will be teaming up with...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

2 teens dead after murder-suicide in north St. Louis County, police say

GLASGOW VILLAGE (KMOV) -- Police are investigating after two teens died in a murder-suicide in north St. Louis County on Saturday night. St. Louis County police responded to a call for shots fired as well as a ShotSpotter activation in the 300 block of Shepley Drive at around 9:33 p.m. Officers found two teen males, 19 and 15, suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said both teens died after they were taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Man Who Escapes Jail will Now Go to Prison

(St. Louis) U.S. District Judge Ronnie White sentenced a Jefferson County man to 4-years and 9-months in prison Tuesday after he escaped from the St. Ann jail while awaiting trial on a gun charge. 48-year-old Jason W. Woolbright arranged for the purchase of a 1996 red Ford Mustang in June...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner dies

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man in prison for first-degree murder in Boone County has died in the Jefferson City Correctional Center. Charles Anglin, 65, who was serving a life sentence, was pronounced dead of natural causes. He had been incarcerated since 1986.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Couple sent to hospital after stabbing in South City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A couple was sent to the hospital after a physical argument led to a stabbing in South City Saturday morning. The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Senate. Reports say a 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were drinking at a bar and started arguing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

School District: SUV drove off after hitting student, bus in St. Clair

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV) – An SUV drove off after hitting a student who had gotten off a bus in St. Clair, Missouri Thursday. The school district said the bus had its stop sign deployed and lights on after it stopped on Mill Road around 3:20 p.m. A student walked off the bus and was crossing the road when a dark SUV went around the bus and hit the student. The vehicle also struck the rear corner of the bus and the stop sign on the bus.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
KMOV

Guns, crossbow & drugs among items seized during search in Bevo Mill

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -- Guns and drugs were seized during a search in St. Louis’ Bevo Mill neighborhood. Friday afternoon police posted on social media an image of the items that were seized when officers conducted a search warrant. According to police, the items seized were six guns, a crossbow, various suspected narcotics and paraphernalia, and around $12,000 cash.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Two Prisoners in Licking Die Minutes Apart, Cause to be Investigated

Licking, MO. – Two inmates of the South Central Correctional Center in Licking died minutes apart this morning. Lamarco Love, age 26, and Christopher Scroggins, age 23, were pronounced dead at the Texas County Memorial Hospital this morning at 1:23 a.m. and 1:32 a.m., respectively. The cause of death of the two men is currently unknown and autopsies will be performed.
LICKING, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, June 9th, 2022

Three people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Wednesday on outstanding warrants. 27-year-old Breanne Blumhorst of East 12th in Centralia is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on a Marion County warrant in a pending felony retail theft case. 26-year-old Scott Austin Junior of East Wyoming in...
MARION COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Major Case Squad investigating double homicide in Cahokia Heights

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- Two men were found dead from gunshot wounds at a house in Cahokia Heights Saturday morning, police said. The two men have been identified as 21-year-old Dantez T. Ford of Cahokia Heights and 24-year-old Sean A. Johnson of Swansea. Ford was found in a vehicle parked in the driveway of the home in the 4100 block of Brady Avenue. Johnson was found inside the home. Both men were dead when officers got to the home.
CAHOKIA, IL
KMOV

1-year-old shot in the head during attempted carjacking

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 1-year-old girl was shot in north St. Louis Friday evening, police said. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Pleasant. Police say a 22-year-old man attempted to carjack a 29-year-old woman, which led to the child being shot in the head and the suspect being shot as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Man Wanted by Texas County & ATF Arrested Tuesday

Hartville, MO. – A man wanted by the Texas County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was arrested early Tuesday in Wright County. Following a traffic stop on Highway E just before 2 a.m. on June 7, the driver of a vehicle...

