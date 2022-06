The Franklin Chamber Choir, Franklin’s first professional choir, will perform its debut concert at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Franklin on July 2. The group includes 16 professional singers from all over the country. Christopher Keenan created the choir to fulfill his dream to bring professional-caliber classic vocal ensembles to Franklin. He graduated from Centennial High School in 2008 and studied organ at Peabody Conservatory and the University of Texas at Austin before working as an organist and music director for various churches.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO