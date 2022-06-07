ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard 'Just Doesn't Understand' How She Lost Verdict In Johnny Depp's Defamation Suit: Source

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2uT8_0g3N71lW00
mega

Amber Heard is having a hard time wrapping her head around how she lost in the defamation case brought by ex-husband Johnny Depp .

After the seven-person Virginia jury awarded the Pirates of the Caribbean actor $10.35 million in damages and Heard $2 million in damages for her $100 million countersuit, an insider spilled the defendant is "still upset" about the decision.

The actress "just doesn't understand how" the jury reached their decision "with all the evidence her legal team presented," the source explained to People . "She is figuring out the next legal step."

JOHNNY DEPP MAKES TIKTOK DEBUT, THANKS LOYAL FANS FOR UNWAVERING SUPPORT AFTER LEGAL WIN

One day after the verdict was read on Wednesday, June 1, Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft declared her client "absolutely" wants to appeal the Virginia jury's decision, insisting: “She has some excellent grounds for it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201mAH_0g3N71lW00
mega

While expressing her upset over the legal loss, the attorney pointed a finger at the "lopsided" social media attention in favor of Depp that could have swayed the jurors.

And while Heard's legal team seems to be gearing up for round two in court , the actress is spending time with her daughter. "For now, she wants to just focus on her baby girl. The trial took away a lot of special mommy time," the source told the publication. "Amber is looking forward to a summer with her daughter and family."

Not only has Heard's name been smeared all over social media throughout the former couple's six-week trial, but online trolls have even gone after her daughter. Taking the witness stand once more on Thursday, May 26, Heard told the jurors: "I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day. Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life , things that I've lived through, used to humiliate me."

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT DR. SHANNON CURRY, THE PSYCHOLOGIST WHO SEEMED TO BE EXCHANGING GLANCES WITH JOHNNY DEPP AT HIS TRIAL

"People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that," she revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cah60_0g3N71lW00
mega

As for how the public treated Depp throughout the trial, he received an overwhelming amount of support on social media platforms, with #IStandWithJohnnyDepp receiving more than 516.4 million views on TikTok. Apart from praising the actor online, TikTok users used the platform to poke holes in Heard's claims on the stand, with it becoming a viral trend to reenact the sequence of events as she described them to be.

Comments / 17

Leanne Ingersoll Spaulding
4d ago

hopefully she figures out why she lost before she tries to appeal the verdict. Just how much money does she have to throw at lawyers?????

Reply
12
Note Guy
4d ago

without being in the gambling game on more than 100% positive she will lose in a whatever you call it appeal also where is she going to get the money her attorney on TV said she's close to broke now I mean and they want their money of course I doubt she's going to have much she bought a new house while they're a trial by the way for $5 00,000 where she was renting a place for 20 some a week so she went downhill big time and she's living in the desert

Reply
6
people are stupid
3d ago

People who truly have a personality disorder have no ability to see that they are wrong or have any flaws, everything else is someone else’s fault. She does not have the capacity to understand why she lost the case.

Reply
6
Related
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Kate Moss' Testimony Disputing Staircase Incident In Johnny Depp's Defense

Amber Heard has broken her silence on Kate Moss' testimony in Johnny Depp's favor. For those few readers who aren't tuned in to every second of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's $50 million defamation trial against his ex- wife, Moss gave a brief live testimony via video on Wednesday, May 25, to deny Heard's claim that her ex once pushed her down a flight of stairs, a rumor the defendant brought up in trial.Heard, 36, returned to the stand the following day where she was questioned by Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, who asked during cross-examination: "You didn't expect Ms....
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Kid Rock Sends Message to Johnny Depp About Beating ‘Cancel Culture’ in Amber Heard Defamation Trial

On Friday, musician Kid Rock added his two cents like many others on social media who reacted to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial verdict. In recent weeks, the famous couple’s years-long defamation case continued in the American court system. As it played out in the public eye, the court proceedings turned into a media frenzy as their tumultuous relationship was put on display for all to see.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Independent

Johnny Depp: Actor’s popularity drops after winning Amber Heard trial, new data says

Johnny Depp’s popularity has fallen among US adults, following his legal victory against ex-wife Amber Heard in a high-profile defamation trial. Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. She pursued a $100m (£80m) counterclaim.After six weeks of testimony and three days of deliberation, on 1 June, the jury sided in favour of Depp, finding Heard liable for defamation.While the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s overwhelming popularity on social media amid and after the trial painted a picture of rising favorability for Depp, the data tells a...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Spotted With Her Boyfriend After Rumors She Was Dating The Actor

It seems like the rumors that Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp began a secret romance amid the actor’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard will finally come to an end! The attorney was leaving her hotel in Virginia with the man she’s dating Edward Owen, not the Pirates of the Caribbean star. The couple were spotted in photographs, which you can see here (via TMZ), getting into a car, and one fan who’d been following the trial even asked Camille to take a selfie with her!
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
OK! Magazine

Ashley Olsen Was 'Nervous' About Potentially Being Called To The Stand Amid Johnny Depp Trial, Source Claims: 'Total Nightmare'

The Johnny Depp trial is finally winding down, but Ashley Olsen, who apparently used to see the actor in the past, was potentially going to be involved, a source claimed. During Amber Heard's testimony, she claimed that Depp cheated on her shortly after their 2015 wedding with a woman he had an "on-off" relationship with, and it looks like she was talking about the childhood star. WHAT DID SHE JUST SAY? FIVE TIMES AMBER HEARD CONFUSED THE PUBLIC IN COURT DURING JOHNNY DEPP TRIAL: PHOTOS"They take their privacy very seriously," an insider told Star magazine of Ashley and her twin,...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's $50 Million Defamation Trial

Elon Musk finally shared his opinion on the bombshell defamation case everyone is talking about — and he's wishing both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp the best no matter the outcome.Shortly after filing for divorce from Depp in 2016, Heard had an on-off relationship with the tech mogul over the next few years. His name came up multiple times throughout the trial, from discussing the seriousness of their relationship to addressing the rumors they had been in a legal battle over frozen embryos.Although Musk had previously been tightlipped on the sometimes scandalous court proceedings, he offered well wishes to the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Actor
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard & Elon Musk Allegedly Once Locked In Legal Battle Over Frozen Embryos Following Johnny Depp Divorce

As the $50 million defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues, witnesses revealed new information about the Aquaman actress' complicated relationship with tech mogul Elon Musk. According to a shocking court statement obtained by Radar, Jennifer Howell, the former boss of Amber's sister, Whitney Henriquez, claimed the ex couple had been involved in legal proceedings due to a disagreement over frozen embryos. Jennifer claimed she previously spent time with Amber's mother, Paige, who talked with her in detail about the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane star's relationship with Elon. "Paige told me that Amber said Elon was...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
OK! Magazine

5 Things Fans Noticed About Johnny Depp's Behavior In Court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are preparing to go head-to-head in court again as their $50 million defamation trial rages on. The bombshell case recently took a week break due to Judge Penney S. Azcarate having prior work obligations but is scheduled to resume on Monday, May 16. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued Heard in 2019 after she wrote an inflammatory op-ed claiming to be a victim of domestic violence, which Depp believes irreparably harmed his personal reputation and career opportunities. Viewers around the world tuned in and watched the shocking court proceedings for the past few weeks,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Amber Heard's Sister Breaks Silence After Johnny Depp Verdict: 'Cards Were Stacked Against Us'

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is breaking her silence after the jury sided mostly with Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife. Last Wednesday, the seven-person jury handed down their verdict which awarded Depp, 58, $10.35 million in damages, finding that Heard, 36, defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which she did not name him.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Johnny Depp spotted with new, blond hair performing with Jeff Beck

With jury deliberations underway in the defamation trial involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor made a surprise trip to the U.K. over the weekend. Sporting a new, blond hairstyle under a black cap, Depp, 58, appeared onstage with British rock guitarist Jeff...
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

64K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy