Amber Heard 'Just Doesn't Understand' How She Lost Verdict In Johnny Depp's Defamation Suit: Source

Amber Heard is having a hard time wrapping her head around how she lost in the defamation case brought by ex-husband Johnny Depp .

After the seven-person Virginia jury awarded the Pirates of the Caribbean actor $10.35 million in damages and Heard $2 million in damages for her $100 million countersuit, an insider spilled the defendant is "still upset" about the decision.

The actress "just doesn't understand how" the jury reached their decision "with all the evidence her legal team presented," the source explained to People . "She is figuring out the next legal step."

One day after the verdict was read on Wednesday, June 1, Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft declared her client "absolutely" wants to appeal the Virginia jury's decision, insisting: “She has some excellent grounds for it.”

While expressing her upset over the legal loss, the attorney pointed a finger at the "lopsided" social media attention in favor of Depp that could have swayed the jurors.

And while Heard's legal team seems to be gearing up for round two in court , the actress is spending time with her daughter. "For now, she wants to just focus on her baby girl. The trial took away a lot of special mommy time," the source told the publication. "Amber is looking forward to a summer with her daughter and family."

Not only has Heard's name been smeared all over social media throughout the former couple's six-week trial, but online trolls have even gone after her daughter. Taking the witness stand once more on Thursday, May 26, Heard told the jurors: "I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day. Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life , things that I've lived through, used to humiliate me."

"People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that," she revealed.

As for how the public treated Depp throughout the trial, he received an overwhelming amount of support on social media platforms, with #IStandWithJohnnyDepp receiving more than 516.4 million views on TikTok. Apart from praising the actor online, TikTok users used the platform to poke holes in Heard's claims on the stand, with it becoming a viral trend to reenact the sequence of events as she described them to be.