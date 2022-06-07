The Family Dance Party

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, SC

kiss951.com

White House Calls North Carolina Covid Response A “Best Practice”

While it may not have felt like it at the moment, North Carolina probably was slightly more in the middle of Covid response. Conservative states like Florida and Texas were more or less open for much of the pandemic. On the other end, liberal states like California and New York had some of the strictest restrictions. In contrast, North Carolina is more of a “purple” state. While we have a Democratic governor in Roy Cooper and at one point it seemed like we were behind in opening up, we must have done something right. At least according to The White House. In fact, WRAL is reporting that the Biden Administration considers the North Carolina COVID response a “best practice”.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

NC Lt. Gov. Robinson fires back at critics of ‘called to be led by men’ comment, says mother is ‘greatest hero’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson released a video response on Wednesday after recent comments he made at a Charlotte church drew criticism. Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, was accused by critics of targeting a woman’s role based on his religious beliefs. Speaking on May 23 at Freedom House, a large church with […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Where you can find food for kids during summer break

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — For some kids, school is the only place to find a nutritious and reliable meal. Feeding America estimates almost half a million kids in North Carolina are facing hunger. As summer break starts some parents will struggle to put food on the table for their...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

South Carolina fuel tax increase coming in July

Former Myers Park HS student files lawsuit over handling of reported rape, sexual assault. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Serena Evans, was filed in federal court in Charlotte on Wednesday. Updated: 1 hours ago. The Salisbury Police Department recently earned an $800,000 grant for crime prevention in the city’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

SC man wins a $300,000 lottery ticket on his way to work

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On his way to work, a South Carolina man decided to play the lottery and got paid $300,000. “It was awesome,” he said of the win. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the man said he stopped at the VIMLA Inc. convenience store at 1791 Asheville Highway in Spartanburg to get something to drink and a lottery ticket. He said he scratched the ticket in his car in the store’s parking lot and couldn’t believe the result.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Highway Patrol using incentives to attract new troopers to the job

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Keeping the roadways secure means having enough manpower to patrol them. Sufficient manpower becomes a major shortfall, though, when it comes to new troopers need to be hired. The need to hire new troopers could lead to longer response times for emergencies. The North Carolina State...
NEWTON, NC
WFAE

AG Josh Stein announces $142M in loan cancellations for more than 12,000 NC borrowers

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein released the following statement Thursday after the U.S. Department of Education announced it would discharge all remaining federal student loans for students who attended any college run by Corinthian Colleges. In North Carolina, 12,470 borrowers will receive a total of $142.1 million in loan relief. Across the nation, 560,000 borrowers will receive $5.8 billion in relief. Borrowers who are eligible for this loan relief do not have to take any action – the cancellation will be automatically applied.
EDUCATION
WBTV

South Carolina drivers to pay more at the pump in July as fee rises

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soon drivers in South Carolina will be paying even more at the pump. Starting in July, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) says users will start paying $0.02 more per gallon from the Motor Fuel User Fee. The fee will rise from $0.26 to $0.28 per gallon.
TRAFFIC

