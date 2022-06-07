The Family Dance Party

While it may not have felt like it at the moment, North Carolina probably was slightly more in the middle of Covid response. Conservative states like Florida and Texas were more or less open for much of the pandemic. On the other end, liberal states like California and New York had some of the strictest restrictions. In contrast, North Carolina is more of a “purple” state. While we have a Democratic governor in Roy Cooper and at one point it seemed like we were behind in opening up, we must have done something right. At least according to The White House. In fact, WRAL is reporting that the Biden Administration considers the North Carolina COVID response a “best practice”.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO